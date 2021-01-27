The city of Douglas can take pride in its political prominence. Saturday state Democrats held their annual meeting and elected Rep. Raquel Terán as the party’s new chair. She won 75 percent of the vote, beating out Sarah Tyree, a social worker and Army veteran.
Ms. Teran is a Douglas native.
Terán, a progressive Democrat, will seek to bridge the rift between the more liberal factions in the party and centrists, who see the path forward with candidates in the mold of President Joe Biden and Sinema and Kelly.
She represents the majority Hispanic Legislative District 30, covering mostly working-class neighborhoods on the west and northwest side of Phoenix. During the most recent election, Ms. Teran worked as a surrogate for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, serving on their campaign’s Arizona Latino Leadership Council to help activate new voters in English and Spanish.
• • •
The snowstorm that blanketed this corner of Arizona earlier this week reminded us of a stark reality.
We have no snowplows.
Tuesday, a portion of State Route 80 was closed from the Mule Pass tunnel near Bisbee to the SR 90 turn. The mountain pass was slick due to the snow and freezing temperatures, making it dangerous to drive.
Snowplows from the state were called out to make the roadway safe.
If you are feeling a bit depressed due to the weather, consider the following. In the past 10 years, Buffalo, New York, has ranged from a low of 36.7 inches (the lowest on record) up to 129.9 inches of snow in one winter. The highest recorded snowfall in Buffalo is 199.4 inches due to the Blizzard of ‘77, which was interestingly enough not caused by lake effect snow but instead by high winds that caused massive snow drifts.
During a normal year, Sierra Vista’s total precipitation is usually less than 20 inches, depending where you live.
Then there’s the cost of snow removal. This winter, Chicago has a budget of $25 million for its snow removal services. There’s no budget line item for snow removing in this corner of Arizona.
• • •
Dog lovers who aren’t particularly political are enjoying the return of canines to the White House. President Biden has moved into the executive mansion with his two German shepherds, Champ and Major.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ joined the family after the 2008 presidential election that made Biden vice president.
Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House and “barking proof that every dog can live the American dream,” according to the Delaware Humane Association.
For feline lovers, the Bidens have also promised they will be adding a cat to the First Family at some point in the future.
We’re guessing that will happen when the new president’s approval ratings drop.
