We’re familiar with the “rule” that people walking on roadways should walk into, or toward, oncoming vehicles.
Is there etiquette for multi-use paths?
We’ve encountered more than a few walkers and bike riders on multi-use paths who meander on the left side of the pavement. Or they ride in the middle. Is there a right and wrong direction when utilizing a path?
This column is a lot more fun when readers participate, so send an email to the address below and make sure to include whether you are a “frequent,” “occasional” or “only on the holidays” walker or bike rider; how far you walk or ride; where you walk or ride; and whether you have a favorite brand of bike, running shoe or other attire.
Do you walk with pets? What’s the best way to deal with “pet-on-pet” encounters?
Let’s have some fun! Send us your thoughts.
To honor “National Tell A Joke” Day, each year on Aug. 16, we offer the following:
Did you hear about the mathematician who was afraid of negative numbers? He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them.
A woman in labor suddenly shouted “Shouldn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t, didn’t, can’t!” Don’t worry said the doc, those are just contractions.
Why did the chicken go to the seance? To get to the other side.
How do you stop a bagel from getting away? Put lox on it.
What do you call a parade of rabbits? A receding hairline.
A man tells his doctor: “Doc, I’m addicted to Twitter,” and the doc replies “Sorry I don’t follow you.”
Does anyone remember Daisy Mae’s?
One of Sierra Vista’s oldest buildings and a well-known steakhouse is no longer. The site where the rustic Southwest-styled restaurant once stood is being renovated into something new.
Like Nick’s Place, which we mentioned a few weeks ago, and The Mesquite restaurant, Daisy Mae’s was once the place to get a great meal and see friends.
We’re wondering if anyone has a story to tell about Daisy Mae’s.
Built in 1905, the building had more than 6,000 square feet of space on a one-acre lot. The restaurant had room for 180 patrons, a full bar and seven unique dining rooms.
We’re sure there are other “famous” local restaurants that have a tale to tell — send us an email and let us know!
