Happy Fourth of July!
Celebration of this day reminds us of what it means to be American. We can fight all year long about any number of issues, but when it comes to Independence Day, we “bury the hatchet” and enjoy our commonality as a nation of free thinkers and doers.
In some places, the Fourth of July is more than just fireworks, hot dogs and cookouts.
In Bisbee, for example, the holiday was known for its coaster rides. Until just a few years ago, the old mining town was know for its Fourth of July coaster races, pitting home-made carts against each other for a 1.5-mile race down Tombstone Canyon Road. In 2018, 24 drivers took the thrill-seeking ride down the canyon. The coaster races began in 1913 and were a fan favorite for adults and kids from across the state. Drivers ranged from 9 to 16 years old.
The pandemic put the kibosh on the event last year.
Another hot spot for unique Fourth celebrations is in Telluride, Colorado, where the Volunteer Fire Department’s July 4 barbecue includes free root beer floats on tap and the community celebrates with F-16 flyovers, fireworks and a quirky Main Street parade.
At Mackinaw Island, Michigan, residents hire a horse-drawn taxi to clip-clop between Independence Day activities and the annual sailboat race. They also enjoy old-fashioned carnival games and a picnic at Revolutionary-era Fort Mackinac. At dusk, spread a blanket at the shore to watch the fireworks.
In Hannibal, Missouri, Independence Day is celebrated remembering the fictional character Tom Sawyer. The holiday spans several days and features the National Fence Painting Contest, live music, mud volleyball and a competitive frog jump for little kids and their favorite amphibians.
Whatever you decide to do on this special day, remember the freedoms we enjoy are the result of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.
Happy Fourth, and let’s celebrate together, as Americans!
We have a few fun facts about the Fourth that are worth sharing.
For example, the population of these United States when the very first Fourth was celebrated was about 2.5 million. Today, it tops 330 million.
Calvin Coolidge is the only president born on the Fourth of July.
The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia was rung 13 times on Independence Day until 1846, the ringing stopped in fear of causing damage to the historic bell.
The oldest Fourth of July parade occurs in Bristol, Rhode Island. Dating as far back as 1785, Independence Day celebrations in Bristol include a Fourth of July pageant, among other events.
Among the other federal holidays, the Fourth of July generates the highest beer sales. The National Beer Wholesalers Association reports that Memorial Day and Labor Day are consecutively behind Independence Day in highest beer sales.
Since 2014, Americans have splurged more than $1 billion on fireworks every Fourth of July. That was the first year the total revenue of the U.S. fireworks industry surpassed $1 billion. The American Pyrotechnics Association released the data on the money spent on display fireworks and consumer fireworks in the U.S.
