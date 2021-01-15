If ever there was a year to embrace the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this is the year.
Tomorrow we will observe the national holiday, first formally recognized in 1986 when President Ronald Reagan signed the bill to establish the national holiday. It wasn’t until November 1992 that Arizona adopted an initiative to officially recognize the observance, earning the distinction as the last state in our union to formally install an MLK Day.
Opponents of the day contended that adding another “holiday” to the federal calendar was the issue. In 1987, then-Gov. Evan Mecham made it his first act to rescind the proclamation that he argued was created illegally by his predecessor, Bruce Babbitt. Mecham instead issued a proclamation of his own that said King — along with the entire Civil Rights Movement — would be honored on the third Sunday of every January, meaning workers would not get a paid day off.
It wasn’t until Arizona lost its chance to host a Super Bowl that things changed. In 1990 Arizona voters rejected a referendum to enact the national observance, despite a boycott of the state organized by Dr. King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, along with several notable musicians and other prominent figures.
Two years later — amid the decision by the National Football League to pull the upcoming “Big Game” because it did not want to deal with potential fallout — Arizona voters went back to the polls and approved a measure to join in the national observance.
Three years later, Super Bowl XXX was played in Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, matching the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys prevailed, 27-17.
The Greater Huachuca Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a “virtual” celebration of the day at 10 a.m. on Monday. For more information on that event, turn to the local group’s website at: www.naacpghb.org.
• • •
We were sad to see the Outback Steakhouse close its doors earlier this month. The restaurant has had a history of supporting community nonprofit organizations and local fundraising campaigns, along with providing employment to some 50 employees.
Now we’re worried about two other “chain” establishments that closed when the pandemic made it less appealing to enjoy public venues. The Golden Corral and the International House of Pancakes remain shuttered, with no signs of life or announcement of future reopening.
Considering how crazy we get when a new restaurant opens in the area, we’re wondering what’s next for the local scene.
• • •
Have you received your COVID-19 vaccination yet? While most people of any age can’t wait to be inoculated and get life “back to normal,” there’s no shortage of conspiracy theories about the vaccinations.
Earlier this month a Pew Research Center survey reported that two of 10 U.S. adults were “pretty certain” they won’t get the vaccine, even if it’s free and said to be safe.
While nobody likes taking a needle to the arm, in this case we think it’s important that people get the shot and that enough people are inoculated to generate “herd immunity,” effectively ending this strain of the coronavirus.
