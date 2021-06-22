Tune in tomorrow night to a forum being hosted locally and featuring prominent law enforcement officials.
The Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a Zoom call with nine officials, beginning at 6 p.m. Attending will be Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher, Arizona State Police Commander Dean Chase, Fort Huachuca Director of Public Safety Darren Crossley, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Michael Hyatt, retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jim Conlogue, Defense Attorney Victor Aronow and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.
The forum will focus on justice and law enforcement systems and ways to keep our communities safe.
Sierra Vista resident Anthony Isom, chairman of the Arizona State Conference Criminal Justice Committee, has organized the event and indicated a statewide audience is expected.
Anyone interested can tune into zoom.com, and enter the meeting ID of 952 7871 0754.
We were horrified by what happened Saturday in Show Low, Arizona.
The driver of a Ford F-150 appears to have purposely plowed into bicyclists participating in the Bike the Bluff ride, critically injuring six riders. The driver was later shot by authorities and as of Sunday was in critical condition.
The incident has to send chills down the spine of local bike riders and organizers of upcoming bicycle events in Cochise County. The annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, from Railroad Avenue, with riders choosing between 33 and 66 mile routes. On Oct. 2, Sierra Vista will be the starting point for the annual Sky Island Bike Tour, offering rides of 5, 20, 30, 44 and 62 miles. Next year, a three-day, three-city bike ride — El Tour de Zona — will kick off March 25 and features group rides to Bisbee, Tombstone and Ramsey Canyon in Sierra Vista.
We hope law enforcement gets to the bottom of what happened last weekend in Show Low and that race organizers are well prepared for events in the future.
We always enjoy watching what’s happening in California, specifically in the Los Angeles area. Our window to that world is the Los Angeles Times, which was first published in 1881 and still has the distinction as one of the nation’s largest circulation daily newspaper.
The latest in the Times? The newspaper now publishes an “earthquake guide,” providing its readers with tips to be ready for the apparently inevitable “big one” that will happen soon.
We’re not including the comparably small quakes, the latest of which was reported a week ago (June 17) and registered 2.8 on the Richter scale.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the probability that Los Angeles will have an earthquake measuring at least 6.7 on the scale is 60 percent within the next 30 years. In San Francisco, it’s 72 percent.
It’s another reason, together with taxes and crazy regulations, that people are choosing to move out of California.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com