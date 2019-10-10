Music is said to soothe, and Native American flutes are traditional, spiritual, and easier to learn than classic transverse models. The Flutes for Vets Flute Circle meets for four weeks at 5 p.m. at the Warrier Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Flutes for Vets is a nonprofit organization that teaches veterans, active duty military, and families how to play Native American flutes. Classes are free, loaner flutes are available. After 12 hours of instruction students receive a free wooden flute. Contact 520-221-4093 for information about the Center’s programs.
We’re going to get a Hunter’s Moon on Sunday! According to NASA, it’s also called a Dying Grass Moon and a Blood Moon. It’s bright and full, and really large. It will appear Sunday afternoon for us in the stubborn Mountain Standard Time Zone, and it will appear full for about three days. This moon was good for hunters, since the grasses were drying up, and they could see their prey.
In the Hebrew calendar, this full moon falls near the start of the Sukkoth holiday, a weeklong holiday combing the sheltering of the People of Israel during their 40 years in the wilderness with a harvest festival.
The full moon will also mark the opening of a Halloween themed theatrical venture from Fault Line Players, “Fangs, Fun & Frights! If you like your theater up close, personal, and full of vampires, this collection of spooky plays is for you. There are four vampire dramas in the “Brood” series, a dark drama about a “helpful” fortune teller, and two comedies, only one of which, “Things that Go Bump in the Night,” has a guy with fangs.
The other comedy, “Granny’s Home Style Delights,” features newbie ghost hunters trying to make a “live ghost” video. The Saturday show is sold out, but $8 tix are available for Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive. There will be two more shows on October 26 & 27. Seating is limited. Message Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations or call 619-761-1598.