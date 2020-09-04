We can’t help but wonder if the owner of “Bone Dry,” the tap house located on Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista, named the business after the weather.
Within the city’s limits the entire month of August recorded less than two inches of precipitation, according to rainlog.org.
We’re hoping for a more “monsoon-like” September.
Bone Dry Tap House is a great place to go if you like a variety of beers. The local establishment offers 31 beers on tap, and promises to provide the “… perfect place to get an ice-cold frosty beer to cool you down and quench your thirst on a hot day!”
Yet another opinion on Sierra Vista’s “new” downtown.
“Abe” writes: “I was pleased to read about the new downtown proposal. This will be a great development in creating a sense of community and time of gathering for people of all ages. We really need it!”
For those unfamiliar, last Sunday’s column explained an initiative undertaken by city officials to create a downtown landscape on Sierra Vista’s West End. The plan calls for an extensive renovation of Fry Boulevard, west of Seventh Street and North Garden Avenue.
If the pandemic isn’t enough for your illness worries, prepare yourself for flu season. During the 2018-19 flu season, about 35 million people in the U.S. contracted the flu and about 34,000 died, according to the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asked Arizonans to get a flu shot this year.
“It has never been more important to get a flu shot,” the governor told reporters at an afternoon press conference.
Arizona’s flu vaccination rates historically have lagged behind the U.S. average, with less than half of Arizona adults getting a flu shot during the 2018-19 flu season, CDC data shows.
You can get a flu shot for free in Cochise County at a number of locations, including Walgreen’s pharmacy in Sierra Vista; and literally across the street at CVS pharmacy.
The Cochise County Health Department will also be offering flu shot “clinics” at which people can get immunized at little or no cost.
Make it a point this year — because of the pandemic — to get a flu shot.
On the lighter side, we can’t end the week without a few funnies.
Did you hear about plans for a new restaurant on the moon? Great food, no atmosphere.
How do you measure a snake? In inches — they don’t have feet.
Sticking with the astronomy theme, how does NASA plan a party? They planet.
Teachers told the student he wouldn’t amount to much because he was a procrastinator. He told his teachers… “just you wait.”
When you enter a room and it’s cold, where should you go? The corner, it’s always 90 degrees.
And finally …
Why did the cowboy buy a dachshund? He wanted to get-a-long little doggie.
Sincerely, we apologize.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com