Who would have thought that the loss of the Greyhound bus service in Sierra Vista is “ … a good thing.”
That’s the impression created from an interview with Mayor Rick Mueller published in Friday’s Herald/Review. Hiz Honor related that the recent loss of the national bus service has prevented federal authorities from dropping off undocumented migrants in the city because there isn’t a way to get these people to another city for shelter and basic needs.
It may be one of the rare instances when not having a service that connects the city with a national transportation network is preventing Sierra Vista from being overwhelmed with migrants who need humanitarian care.
***
We’re excited for two recent developments that are good news for those riding bikes and those who enjoy walking.
Sierra Vista is looking at extending its already-extensive network of multiuse paths and Bisbee has a conceptual drawing of plans for a similar biking and walking path on U.S. Route 80, connecting that city’s Historic District with the Lowell District.
Federal funding will cover most of the $2 million cost that Sierra Vista may spend on its project. The city’s multiuse paths already provide safe passage for bikes and walkers throughout most of the community. Extending that network may add even more opportunity to enjoy the city’s beautiful landscapes.
Bisbee Bikeways, a local group of enthusiasts, has secured a grant from the Rural Grant Development Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That money has paid for a feasibility study and draft plan for a 1¼-mile shared use path on U.S. Route 80 between Old Bisbee and Warren.
Making it safe and fun for people to bike and walk throughout local communities is a public service that can be enjoyed by residents and tourists alike. We’re excited to see these efforts come to fruition.
***
In other places, a summer forecast of cooler temperatures and more moisture than usual might be bad news. Those living in the Midwest, for example, look forward to warm summer weather after brutal winters with heavy snows and sub-freezing temperatures.
Not so much in Southern Arizona. The always-reliable Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cooler and wetter monsoon this year with nighttime lows in the 50s and daytime highs rarely reaching above 95.
Sounds perfect.
***
Ever heard of the “Pink Moon?”
Venture outside Monday night to catch a glimpse of April’s full Pink Moon. This full moon — the first of two supermoons this year — will be visible after sunset and reach peak illumination at 8:30 p.m. Before you get your hopes up, this “Super Pink Moon” won’t actually look “super pink”—or any hue of pink, really. The moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead!
Although we wish this name had to do with the color of the moon, the reality is not quite as mystical or awe-inspiring. In truth, April’s full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate — commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox — which also went by the name “moss pink.”