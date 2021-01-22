We don’t talk politics in this space very often and when we do, it’s aimed at generic issues and not topics that divide or inflame.
Today it’s outdoor patios.
Last month Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a program to offer restaurants about $3 million in state funding to develop outdoor patios. The governor’s initiative eases restrictions on gaining extension permits for patio seating and provides restaurants with up to $10,000 in funding to build outdoor dining space.
Arizona is one of the few states where this might work.
Restaurants east of the Mississippi face the challenges of weather and insects. During the warm weather months in Ohio and neighboring states, for example, the size and strength of the mosquito population would threaten to carry off your porterhouse steak if you were eating outside. While we do have mosquitoes in this corner of Arizona, the population is considerably smaller and our variety isn’t nearly as substantial.
Earlier this month state officials announced more than 250 restaurants had submitted applications for funding.
• • •
Assuming at some point this year it will again be safe to fly, don’t forget that getting on an airplane will requite a Real ID and a regular Arizona driver’s license.
The implementation of the Real ID Act, passed by Congress after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to standardize the criteria used to issue drivers licenses and other state IDs, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the clock is ticking: Starting Oct. 1, you'll need a Real ID or you will not be allowed to board a domestic flight in the United States.
To obtain a Real ID, make an appointment with the Motor Vehicles Division. You can make an appointment at https://azmvdnow.gov.
Four forms of identification are required, including proof of identity (birth certificate or passport), proof of a Social Security number, and two documents to prove you are a current resident (utility bill or other mail with your address).
• • •
It’s Girl Scout cookie season!
Many people have their “favorites,” like Thin Mints, Carmel deLites, or the Girl Scout S’mores, but this year your local troop is adding to its lineup with the Toast-yay!
“Each delightful, toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top,” according to girlscouts.org.
For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie sale — and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way.
The sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began as early as 1917 and local Girl Scout moms were the bakers of these sweet treats.
Today, Girl Scout cookies are big business. Fortune magazine reported last year during prime cookie season, the nation's Girl Scouts — more than one million of them — did about $800 million in total cookie sales.