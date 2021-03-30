We just love the concept of “little libraries.”
The “take a book, leave a book” free exchange represents what the spirit of community is all about. These post-office-box stands are found all over the county and provide access to lots of books for all age groups.
Formally referred to as the “Free Book Box Project” on the Cochise County Library District website (.cochiselibrary.org), these outlets dot street corners, health clinics and all sorts of locations throughout the county.
“The goal of the project is to establish a collection of 10 small Free Book Boxes in rural areas across Cochise County to enhance community access to books and reading materials,” the website says.
Each Free Book Box is decorated by a local artist. In some cases, students or partner organizations have helped with the decoration and design.
“This project differs from other ‘free little library’ projects in terms of scope,” according to the website. “We expect to house and distribute several hundred books from each box, and the boxes will be restocked regularly.”
The first Free Book Box location opened on Oct. 23, 2017, at the Valley View Community Center in Hereford. The box was decorated by first graders from Coronado Elementary School with the theme “Get your hands on a good book!”
Kudos to county library director Amandee Ricketts for her direction on this and other library efforts throughout the county!
***
Tucson has developed something similar with plants, following a national trend that promotes the idea of a free exchange.
The city has three locations where people can take a free plant or leave a plant. Everything from seeds, plants, cuttings, pots and gardening tools are left at these stands from community members.
There are 61 officially recognized plant stands across Arizona and several thousand across the country.
Social media has helped spread the word.
The “Little Free Garden Stands” of Arizona is a private Facebook group where members exchange stand locations and promote what is being offered.
If you’re interested in finding out where these stands are located, check out http://bit.ly/AZlittlefreegarden.
***
We keep track of Fred Miller’s “Bisbee Wire” newsletter. The free “in-your-email-box” publication always offers something of interest in its monthly — or more — broadcast.
For information write to Fred at bisbeewire@gmailcom.
This month Fred’s opening assessment gives us a good idea of where Bisbee is at after the ravages of the pandemic.
He writes: “If you hadn't a calendar you would still know it is March in Bisbee by the comments moaning about traffic, lack of parking, crowded sidewalks, tortoise drivers, clueless people from 'the big cities,' and more. March is usually busy 'cause of schools spring breaks, cabin fever in the still cold Midwest/East, the advent of warm weather, and proximity of Bisbee. This year, as the light at the end of the tunnel nears and it really is not a train, peeps are scratching that itch to get out of the house and out of town. Wait though, is that green pokin' through the color of money?”
