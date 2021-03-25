Times were much different, not that long ago.
Our column last week asking readers for a few examples of how life has changed in the modern world prompted few very interesting responses.
Writes Barbara Taylor: “When I was young, lo those many eons ago, being a girl, I was not allowed to wear ‘pants’ unless we were going camping. My mother made all my clothes, so the ‘pants’ were cotton material of a generous cut so as not to show my figure any more than necessary. It wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I owned my first pair of ‘jeans.’ “
And Deb Guilmette relates what life was like without many of the conveniences we enjoy today: “I grew up in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California. My dad was the forest ranger in the small logging camp of Johnsondale. Our phone was a wooden box, crank style on a party line; we crossed over a stile (ladder over a fence) on our way to school which had less than 50 students 1st-12th. I used encyclopedias to research papers. We lived in a log cabin heated by a stone fireplace, but we did have indoor plumbing! It was a different but wonderful time.”
Do you have an interesting tale of what life was like, “back then?” Share with out readers by sending an email to the address below.
Thursday’s announcement by Gov. Ducey that COVID-19 restrictions on Arizona businesses and events have officially been lifted should make us feel “normal,” right?
We can now return to bars, gather with more than 50 people, attend youth sports tournaments and return to life as it was before the pandemic.
Health officials are not convinced. Dr. Ross Goldberg, president of the Arizona Medical Association, warned that lifting the restriction now may backfire and the virus may return for a third wave.
After Ducey’s announcement, the City of Sierra Vista lifted its mask mandate, allowing people to enter public buildings without wearing a mask and resuming some of the services that have been postponed or shut down due to the pandemic.
We’re with the governor on this one. The number of people being inoculated is increasing every day and the availability of the vaccines continues to improve. The number of coronavirus cases continues to drop and the number of people who carry antibodies is on the rise.
It’s time to get back to school, time to get back to normal.
It’s not just you, the weather has been colder than normal.
Thursday, anyone who parks a vehicle outside overnight woke up to hard frost on the windshield.
For goodness sake, it’s almost April and we’re still dealing with freezing temperatures at night and highs below 70 degrees during the daylight hours.
This is global warming?
We turned to the trusty Farmer’s Almanac for more information.
According to the Almanac … “April and May will be cooler than normal in the east and warmer in the west, with above-normal rainfall. Summer will be cooler than normal, with near-normal rainfall. The hottest periods will occur in mid-June and late August. September and October will be cooler than normal, with near- to slightly above-normal precipitation. “