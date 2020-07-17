We’re hopeful that even bad news is still good news for Bisbee.
Monday, the prestigious Los Angeles Times published an in-depth article on Bisbee, detailing the impact of the pandemic on that city’s primary industry — tourism.
The Times has a colorful history and maintains a loyal readership, despite the current state of the newspaper industry. First published in 1881, the Times has the fifth-largest circulation among U.S. newspapers and is the largest American newspaper not headquartered on the East Coast.
Right now, Bisbee can use that exposure.
The article draws similarities between the Spanish Flu 102 years ago and today’s coronavirus. Bisbee’s first case of influenza arrived on Sept. 26, 1918, on a train transporting home the body of Pvt. Carl Axel Carlson, a miner who had been drafted into the Army during World War I.
“By mid-October, nearly 130 cases were confirmed, and by the end of the year some 160 people had died,” the article states. “In the months that followed, as the flu continued to fester, 20 percent of the city’s workforce lost their jobs.”
At this writing, 27 have died in Cochise County from Covid-19, so the magnitude of this pandemic has not reached the level it did in 1918.
Except perhaps for Bisbee’s economy.
Mayor David Smith is quoted in the article indicating that the city’s tourism trade could take a 70 percent hit this year. The comments of several local shop owners are presented in the article, expressing concerns similar to those of Mayor Smith.
It’s not the first time Bisbee has drawn interest from the L.A. Times. The newspaper did a review of filmmaker Robert Greene’s “Bisbee ’17,” the movie about the infamous deportation. That article appeared in September 2018. Before that, the Times presented a photo collection of Bisbee’s music scene in 2014 and highlighted the city as a great weekend escape in 2013.
Let’s hope this article generates awareness and interest among Los Angeles readers and brings people to the community.
If you are interested in reading the article, navigate your web browser to https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-07-13/bisbee-coronavirus-economy.
The article was written by Kurtis Lee, a national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.Gov. Ducey’s order limiting restaurant capacity to 50 percent is another blow to our local eateries.
If you can, support local restaurants and order take out or otherwise patronize these businesses.
Now, more than ever, it’s important to shop local if we want to keep our community financially healthy!
