Readers were sure it was a mistake.
Wednesday’s column omitted the last name of “our Ben Franklin.”
Several called the newspaper to point our our “idiocy,” and make sure we knew that the column didn’t include the last name of our subject.
It wasn’t a mistake. It was an intentional omission. We felt it important to publicize a few of the highlights of “our Ben Franklin,” but his wife didn’t agree. Publicity can generate negative feedback, result in scam attempts for widows and other bad outcomes for those grieving his loss.
To respect her wishes, we compromised using just his first name, Roy.
We’re going to continue to respect her wishes.
***
We’ve seen bits and pieces of the long-promised and often-discussed West End development in Sierra Vista.
Numerous meetings, lots of renderings and plenty of promises promoted by city officials on revitalizing the oldest part of town.
This week we witnessed real progress with the demolition of the “little red shopping center” on a 1.34-acre parcel at the corner of Fry and Fab. The city purchased the property and will return at a later date with at least three ideas of how the parcel can be used to compliment the redevelopment of the West End.
It’s amazing how this demolition has an immediate impact. Veterans of the community who drive by the location have become so accustomed to its presence that they don’t even see the landscape. The building and its shops were a fixture for decades and something of a trademark of the age and decrepit appearance of the entire neighborhood. In its heyday, the shopping center may have been comparable to the general store in Old West towns, where the clerk fetched your product off the shelf and bagged your groceries at the pay counter.
In today’s world, the location wasn’t particularly inviting and its appearance wasn’t close to contemporary. It was a great place for older men who remember when a barber wasn’t a “stylist” and people knew what a barber pole meant. It was a great place for a bodega, a new tattoo shop or a comic books store.
So with the new comes bittersweet realizations that today is different than yesterday, change is inevitable and tomorrow holds the promise of a bright future.
Not long from now we’ll be telling friends who visit the community about the “little red shopping center” that once decorated the corner, just like old-timers remind people who are new to the community that not long ago, east of Seventh Street on Fry Boulevard was a single lane road that didn’t offer much to look at.
Bring on what’s next!