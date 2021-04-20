They don’t build things like they once did.
We’re basing that statement on a proposal working its way through the State Legislature that would allow the Arizona Diamondbacks to make improvements at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
How old is this baseball stadium? It’s 23 years old, built in 1998 with taxpayer funds.
Chase Field is owned by Maricopa County.
House Bill 2835 would allow the Diamondbacks to spend millions on renovations inside the stadium and more millions on amenities adjoining the structure, like a hotel connected to the facility. The projects would be paid for with revenue bonds issued by the city of Phoenix and repaid with a new ticket tax charged to fans attending baseball games.
When did 23 years become a long time for recreational infrastructure?
Compared to Fenway Park in Boston, built in 1912, and Wrigley Field in Chicago, built in 1914, Chase Field is still a sassy Millennial. Heck, even Dodger Stadium (1962) in Los Angeles and Angels Stadium (1966) in Anaheim, California, are weathering their age by comparison.
Team owners must be confident that Arizona baseball fans will blindly follow the Diamondbacks, no matter the cost.
We’re not so sure. In the days when Dodger Stadium was still considered “modern,” baseball was an affordable sport that families could enjoy. Today, the cost of going to a game, eating a hot dog and buying a team souvenir will top $200 or more for a family of four.
If you want to follow the team on television, you will be spending around $100 a month or more for the cable package.
Baseball was once considered “America’s Pastime,” offering affordable entertainment for a family.
It can be argued that the moniker still fits today, because following the sport has become a thing of the past for lots of former fans who can’t afford it.
What remains affordable is Cochise College baseball, which represents the highest level of play conveniently available in this corner of Southern Arizona.
The Apaches have been playing since Feb. 8 and are in sixth place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference standings with an overall 21-15 record, 14-12 against conference opponents.
Cochise has a remarkable baseball program. The team has had 13 Major League Baseball draft picks or free agent signees, seven All-American players, and it has been ranked nationally in the top 10 five of the last seven years.
To find out more, visit the team’s website at: cochise.edu/athletics/baseball/
The team plays Saturday at Pima Community College in Tucson.
The latest crazy in the West?
Renting out your garden to provide a place of peace and quiet for those who can’t otherwise escape the city.
This was once the purpose of city parks. No longer. In Los Angeles, the number of homeless and the dangers of going to public parks has made residents wary of safe places to relax.
Hence – the “AirBnB” garden.
Check out start.healinggardens.co to make a reservation at an urban garden in Los Angeles. Expect to pay around $20 an hour.
