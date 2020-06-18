People who live in Cochise County have their priorities straight.
What prompts this proclamation?
Take a look at our public parks. Anyone who spends just a little bit of time in Douglas, Benson, Willcox or Sierra Vista can easily find a great place to relax outside, with clean amenities, lots of open space and recreation activities for kids of all ages.
Investment of public dollars in parks is a good indication that our residents value these amenities and the value they provide to people in each community.
Let’s start in Benson.
Simply named the City of Benson Park (we think it’s time to rename this public place), the acreage on Adams Street is truly a place for the entire community. There’s a pool, a playground with stuff kids can climb on or swing, and lots of ball fields for little league games, with the main field offering lights. There’s shelter space along with numerous trees that provide shade.
There’s also a skateboard park.
Same in Sierra Vista at Veterans’ Memorial Park off Fry Boulevard. In addition to “The Cove” for indoor swimming and an impressive concrete skateboard park, Veterans’ also has a band shell that offers a great gathering place for public events of all manner.
Don’t count out Keillor Park just off Bisbee Avenue in Willcox. Ball fields, a playground and a community gathering shelter offers a great place for people to get together and the kids to get some exercise.
Speer Park in Douglas, at the intersection of Third Street and H Avenue, is a great place for families and one of numerous parks in the community. Speer offers stone tables, benches and grills, along with a basketball court and plenty of space to spread out a blanket and enjoy the outdoors under the shade.
Feeling a bit cooped up because of the pandemic? Load up the car with family and friends and head out to the wonderful parks available all over Cochise County.
