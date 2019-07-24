Happy Culinarians Day! Goodness knows who decided this, probably an unappreciated cook in some basement kitchen up to her eyes in salad scraps and warm grease. (We recently finished Anthony Bourdain’s "Kitchen Confidential.") However, it’s a day to celebrate all the cooks, bakers and chefs in your life, to free them from captivity, and let them have some air. Tell them how much you appreciate their work. Try to refrain from asking them to cook a free dinner.
SoCo is becoming a hotbed of culinary activity. The word is pronounced with the first syllable either as kull or kyool, say it whichever. Cochise College has a really great Culinary Arts program located in their Downtown Campus. If you haven’t been there, you must see it. It’s in the old Sierra Vista hospital building.
They have gorgeous state-of-the-art teaching kitchens and a knowledgeable and supportive faculty. They want you to take your sauteing or baking imagination and turn it into marketable skills and saleable passion. “From being an executive chef, pastry chef, nutritionist, or working in research and product development, to owning your own business, or even just rocking out prep work and being an awesome line-cook; there are numerous opportunities in this industry that will allow you to explore your passion.“
As in most of Cochise College departments, you have a choice of a two- (or three-) year Associate Degree or a shorter Chef Patissier – Baker’s Apprentice Certificate or a Sous Chef Apprentice (second-in-command) Certificate. Baker candidates first learn nutrition, sanitation, and purchasing and control.
Then they get to the fun (and really hard to get right) stuff: cake and bread baking, pastry basics, and two semesters of Advanced Confections and Pastries. We must meet some of these students. The Sous Chef Apprentice Certificate starts with the same basics, but also covers sauce, field experience, international cuisine, and garde manger, the preparation of cold foods, including salads. Associate degree candidates also study English, Business Math, and computers. The courses have day and evening classes. Classes begin August 19. See cochise.edu for information and registration procedures.