We’re pleased and excited that Erick Harrell has added the Gadsden Hotel to his list of impressive properties he owns throughout Arizona, Washington and California.
Harrell Destinations, Erick’s company, has other awe-inspiring locations in Sedona, Joshua Tree, California, and Seattle. If you like luxury cabins tucked into breath-taking landscapes, get familiar with Harrell Destinations and its properties.
The Gadsden is something a little different.
Long considered the heartbeat of downtown Douglas, the three-story, 160-room hotel literally brings history to life when you walk through the front door. The hotel was leveled by fire and rebuilt in 1929 after it opened in 1907.
“Its spacious main lobby is majestically set with a solid white Italian marble staircase and four soaring marble columns. A stained-glass window mural of the Southwest Desert by fifth generation artisan Ralph Baker, who studied under Louis Comfort Tiffany, extends 42 feet across one wall of the massive mezzanine. An impressive oil painting by Audley Dean Nicols is just below the Tiffany-style window. The hotel's vaulted stained-glass skylights run the full length of the lobby,” states Wikipedia.
Harrell’s Instagram account, “chivalrous_nomad” shows Erick and friends at the hotel, including a short, fun video of him in the old-style elevator going to the top floor.
We’re not sure what his plans are for the Gadsden, but we can tell from his brief online biography that he appreciates history, “old” things and unique destinations.
The Gadsden certainly fits those qualities.
The majestic structure has hosted numerous celebrities and it has been in several movies, including “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” with Paul Newman, “Terminal Velocity” with Charlie Sheen and Nastassja Kinski, and “Ruby Jean and Joe” with Tom Selleck. Legend has it Pancho Villa rode his horse up the staircase. A chip on the seventh step is said to be from one of its hooves.
As with any hotel with a bit of history, there are ghost tales. The television show “Sightings” aired an episode in 1995 that told the story of Room 333 at the Gadsden. Supposedly a young boy, who fell out of the window and died, now haunts the room. People will pay to stay in the room that sits on an otherwise uninhabited floor of the hotel.
Mr. Harrell appears to be a good fit for the property. His apparent appreciation of Arizona history and his willingness to invest in this “labor of love” offer an insight to a stable, bright future for the Gadsden.
Reading about Arizona’s audit and the continual claim of those who support this sham, asking “what are they worried we will find?”
As if failure to support the audit being conducted by Trump supporters is an acknowledgement that there was indeed fraud on Nov. 3, 2020, in Maricopa County.
It reminds us of the witch trials during medieval times.
The “swim” test involved throwing a woman into rushing water where an “innocent person” would sink like a stone, but a witch would simply bob on the surface. The victim typically had a rope tied around their waist so they could be pulled from the water if they sank, but it wasn’t unusual for accidental drowning deaths to occur.
In this case, the “victim” of the swim test will be Arizona’s election integrity.