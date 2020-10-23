Merry Christmas.
We might as well start now, some retailers have.
Sure, sure, we know — there’s almost a week until Halloween and we haven’t even picked out a turkey for Thanksgiving yet, isn’t it too soon for Christmas?
Not for Amazon.
The online behemoth reported Prime Day sales of about $10.4 billion earlier this month, setting all sorts of records for the sixth annual two-day shopping event. Like everything else in 2020, Amazon rescheduled Prime Day due to the pandemic. The online shopping event has been held in July in years past.
Sales this year were more than 40 percent higher than last year ($7.16 billion), with third-party sellers on Amazon’s platform reporting a 60 percent increase over 2019. Third-party or “marketplace” sellers represented about 35 percent of Amazon’s total Prime Day haul.
Other retailers also did well.
Prime Day has spurred Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers to join in on the event. Salesforce.com, which charts online sales for major retailers, reported sales for “brick-and-mortar” stores were 76 percent higher than last year on Oct. 13, the first day of the 48-hour extravaganza.
As in past years, Amazon’s own products were the best-sellers. The company’s Alexa-enabled Echo Dot and Fire Stick 4K topped the list. Third-party big sellers included iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter and LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet.
We’re expecting that the pandemic may be the death knell for traditional “Black Friday” sales events this year. Social distancing and fear of catching the coronavirus will likely deter crowds of shoppers from lining up outside stores during the early morning hours. Retailers probably won’t encourage people to stampede through their doors for that one great bargain and instead may push buyers to look online for special deals.
That might not be such a bad thing for our local “mom-and-pop” businesses that provide what major retailers can’t offer. Local stores create a personal experience that often captures the true spirit of the holidays.
Regardless of whether it’s too early to talk Christmas, it’s never a bad time to “Shop Local.”
• • •
We’re not done with Thanksgiving, either.
The holiday will be celebrated Nov. 26 this year, leaving less than a month until Christmas Day.
Here are a few quick facts to prepare you for the holiday.
• The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 over a three-day harvest festival. It included 50 Pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag Indians. It is believed by historians that only five women were present.
• Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863. Sarah Josepha Hale, the woman who wrote “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” convinced Lincoln to make Thanksgiving a national holiday after writing letters for 17 years.
There are four towns in the United States named “Turkey.” They can be found in Arizona, Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com