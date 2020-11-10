Bill Hess, longtime reporter and former editor with Wick Communications, passed away on Sunday. From this side of the keyboard, “Mr. Hess,” as he was reverently referred to, was a true journalist who made an indelible impression on Sierra Vista, Cochise County and Arizona. He was known far and wide, had the news sense of a bloodhound on the trail and the ability to craft a story like a literary giant.
Hess was a mentor to young reporters, a confidant to anxious editors, a trusted reporter to whistleblowers, and an honest, unbiased journalist who didn’t shy from telling the truth to power.
Bill Hess was a wonderful person, whose wry humor often broke the tension of pressure-filled newsrooms and eased the conversation for unwilling sources.
We will miss you, Bill Hess.
• • •
Facebook put the Cochise County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Carol Capas, in “jail” last week.
The social media behemoth that claims 2.7 billion active users issued a statement that temporarily prevented Capas from posting to a website created by the Sheriff’s department for runaway juveniles.
As a result, Capas was issued a 29-day restriction and prohibited from adding content to a page dedicated to raising public awareness of missing and runaway juveniles.
Anyone familiar with posts put up by Carol recognizes that this had to be a mistake. Capas is all about public safety, interacting with the public and promoting the Sheriff’s Department. She’s the ideal person to work as the public information officer, and creating a page dedicated to locating missing juveniles is completely consistent with her commitment to help the community.
The kerfuffle was settled by Tuesday and Capas was let out of social media “jail,” and allowed to resume her good deeds.
Still, it’s a bit worrisome that a social media company has the authority to control public access and shut down a webpage just trying to serve the public good.
• • •
Sunday at the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista was a special day. Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Major Robert Patterson was on hand, visiting with local veterans and distributing free fish fry meals to those participating in the drive-thru event.
Later in the day he traveled to Bisbee where he spoke at a regional conference hosted by the American Legion Post No. 16.
The Healing Center, under the direction of its founder Tim Kirk, has hosted a Medal of Honor recipient each of the past two years, usually working with local Boy Scout troops to celebrate the appearance. This year a campfire in Miller Canyon, where Patterson was scheduled to speak, had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Patterson, 72, is a retired United States Army soldier and earned the military's highest decoration for his actions in the Vietnam War. His current home is in Pensacola, Florida, but he hails from Raleigh, North Carolina.
On May 6, 1968, Sgt. Patterson, with complete disregard for his safety and ignoring the warning of his comrades that he was moving into a bunker complex, assaulted and singlehandedly destroyed five enemy bunkers, killed eight enemy soldiers and captured seven weapons. His dauntless courage and heroism inspired his platoon to resume the attack and to penetrate the enemy defensive position.
