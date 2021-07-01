The phrase “ … put it on my tab” has a whole new meaning at the Herald/Review.
Usually associated with patrons who have a special relationship with a drinking establishment, your initial thought might be that this newspaper is looking at new revenue ideas outside of publishing.
That’s true, and not true.
Yes, we’re always looking at new revenue ideas. No, we’re not going to open a tavern.
Francis Wick, president of Wick Communications, the owner of the Herald/Review, formally announced this week that readers will now be able to start a “tab” with the newspaper for individual stories they want to read. Individual stories cost 50 cents, and when the tab reaches $5, then the reader will pay the bill.
This new program is called “LaterPay.”
Here’s a comment from Mr. Wick to explain this exciting new opportunity:
“This is another approach to help us market the value of our content while allowing readers to engage our content with the intention of driving them to become more consistent subscribers.”
Francis has worked hard at keeping Wick publications at the forefront of new initiatives and technologies as newspapers battle for relevancy and revenue in the age of social media and alternative news choices.
In addition to LaterPay, he’s also been aggressive in establishing a trusted social media platform — NABUR — which utilizes trained journalists to assure the commentary is fact-based and not inflammatory. Mr. Wick has established a sterling reputation among newspaper professionals across the country and is viewed as an innovator in the industry.
LaterPay is another example of that brilliance.
We couldn’t help but notice that Tucson recently changed its building codes to incorporate electric vehicle charging ports as a requirement for new homes being built in that community.
"With this action, we are taking an important step to usher in and increase access to EV technology, improve air quality and avoid costly home retrofits," Mayor Regina Romero said in a news release Monday. "We are preparing the city of Tucson to be at the forefront in the adoption of a clean, renewable transportation system.”
With all due respect, this is an example of why many people around here don’t want much to do with Tucson.
Requiring EV ports will add to the cost of new home construction and forces people who may not want an electric vehicle to invest in the technology.
In Cochise County, it’s not usual to see a Tesla or other electric vehicles. What is rare are charging stations. Local dealers offer meager facilities to charge vehicles, there is a large charging station in the Walmart parking lot in Benson and Tesla offers eight charging ports at a hotel parking lot in Willcox.
Other than that, there are relatively few places to plug in your vehicle, unless you have a connection at home.
In Cochise County, where it takes hours and more than 100 miles to get from one corner of the county to the other corner, there is “range anxiety” that prevents many drivers from investing in this technology.
Tucson doesn’t have the same situation.
