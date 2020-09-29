Hereford resident and local businesswoman Mignonne Hollis is in the crosshairs for what can be argued is the most difficult job in Arizona for the next two years.
Ms. Hollis, the Executive Director at Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation in Sierra Vista, is one of 11 candidates being considered for a seat on the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Political pundits know the prestigious and vital role of the IRC. The five-member commission draws the boundary lines for state legislative offices and congressional districts. It’s composed of two Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent.
Hollis is an Independent.
The IRC gathers census data, then maps the boundaries for each district, basing their lines on several principles, with one being to make sure these districts are competitive — balanced between Republicans and Democrats, primarily.
As a Cochise County resident and an African-American, Ms. Hollis would add geographic and racial diversity to the commission.
The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments earlier this month narrowed the list of 138 applicants to the IRC to 51 candidates — 20 Democrats, 20 Republicans and 11 independents — all of whom will be interviewed in October.
We’re pulling for Ms. Hollis to serve on the IRC, representing an accomplishment for her personally, and notoriety for all of Cochise County.
Jim Coan knows torture.
Responding to Sunday’s column on “technology from another era,” Mr. Coan related what it was like to travel in the days before modern conveniences.
He writes: “I recalled those family vacations we took from Tucson to the East Coast in the late ‘40s to visit my father's relatives. Myself and two other siblings sat in the back seat, our suitcases laid flat on the floorboard so they came up to seat level and then covered by a thin mattress. We had no auto air conditioning back then, only open windows to deal with the wicked west Texas summer heat. Interstates did not exist, only two-lane highways, and we had no seat belts or child car seats.”
“We carried no food in the car, only water. At meal-times, we would always look for either an orange-roofed Howard Johnson's or a roadside eatery where truckers stopped. They would know who had good food …in theory, anyway.”
“After a full day's driving, we would stop at a motel showing a ‘Vacancy’ sign. Dad would ask the desk clerk for a room key so he and Mom could inspect our room before taking it for the night.”
“Rarely did a motel have a swimming pool, and none of them had a TV set in the room. Dad would awaken us at 4 a.m., then herd us all half-asleep into the car. After a few hours down the road, we'd stop at a diner for breakfast, and another day-long travel ordeal would continue.”
