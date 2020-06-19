We join in celebrating fathers everywhere. Dads will always be a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love! Do something special to remember your father today!
* * *
If today seems like it never ends, there’s a reason.
June 21 is the summer solstice when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. That means we are expected to have more daylight today than any other day of the year. We celebrate the winter solstice — the day with the least amount of sunshine — on Dec. 21, when the sun descends to its lowest point.
A Sierra Vista friend of this column marks the biannual events in a unique way. Typical of an engineer — and this fine fellow has a Bachelor of Science and a master’s in the discipline — he has a landmark at his home that marks the high and low points of the sun’s path.
“There’s a 55-degree difference,” he noted.
Today, the sun will line up with a special stone “disk” mounted in the gentleman’s fence. On December 21, the sun will line up with a similar monument in the fence.
* * *
Celebrations surrounding the June solstice have a time-honored history. In ancient times, the date of the June solstice was used to organize calendars and as a marker to figure out when to plant and harvest crops. Traditionally, this time of year was also popular for weddings.
Some historians point to the Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, as evidence that ancient humans used the June solstice as a way to organize their calendars. Some believe that Stonehenge's unique stone circle was erected around 2500 BC in order to establish the date of the summer solstice. Viewed from its center, the sun rises at a particular point on the horizon on day of the June solstice. Some theories suggest that the builders of Stonehenge may have used the solstice as a starting-point to count the days of the year.
* * *
Say a prayer for the courageous firefighters from the Fry Fire Department who volunteered to help fight the massive Big Horn Fire north of Tucson.
That’s hard and dangerous duty. We’re proud that a local battalion is part of the effort and we offer our best wishes to the firefighters and their families.
* * *
Still waiting for that first email. If you’ve got something to say to this column, send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.