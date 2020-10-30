Three days and most of it will be over.
Three days and television advertising will change, public right-of-ways will begin to look barren and newspapers everywhere will have stories about something other than the 2020 election.
Maybe we can all get along a little better, too.
There will always be political differences.
There’s no need to be afraid of these differences, in fact, they make us stronger as a nation.
Even those who are not Christian should appreciate the meaning of the ageless maxim expressed in Proverbs 27:17.
“Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens the face his neighbor,”
Differences shouldn’t make us angry to the point of violence. Our country was built on principles that recognize our differences as strengths. We protect minorities by law. We empower citizens to vote, and we embrace democracy.
Once the emotion of this campaign season ends, it will be time to unify as a nation, regardless of our differences.
• • •
There won’t be an argument about the Christmas Parade in Sierra Vista this year.
In past years the Chamber has received complaints and this newspaper has published letters to the editor that call for the parade to be scheduled for the afternoon, not the evening hours.
Years ago, Sierra Vista’s Christmas Parade was during daylight hours, usually on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Then, the starting time was moved to the evening, highlighting floats and marching units with Christmas lights and lighted decorations.
Those in favor of the daytime celebration pointed to the benefit for local merchants. Gathering people during “store hours” would logically increase local sales. Gathering people at night, when most of the local stores are closed, wouldn’t add dollars to the bottom line for merchants.
It won’t matter this year.
Like almost every other traditional event in 2020, including the Fourth of July fireworks, the annual parade has been replaced.
Instead, the Chamber will take applications from residents and businesses that want to be part of the first Christmas Light Tour.
It’s ingenious.
Everyone and every business that submits an application — free of charge — will be added to a list that will be published each Wednesday in the countywide edition of the Herald/Review.
People can drive around town to the addresses on the list and get their fill of Christmas decorations, without worrying about social distancing, wearing a mask or catching the coronavirus.
The chamber also is changing the annual Santa Fly-in to a virtual event, offering kids the opportunity to “chat” with Santa and Mrs. Claus online.
Keep your eyes peeled for more information in this newspaper in the coming weeks.
Kudos to Melany Edwards-Barton, the chamber’s executive director, and her staff for figuring out how to make Christmas special and safe in 2020!
