If you’ve got a few gray or white hairs on your head, you might remember the public service announcement broadcast just before the 10 p.m. news on all three of the available television channels.
It was before streaming, before cable, before computers and the digital revolution. If you wanted to watch television, you adjusted the “rabbit ears” on the top of the Magnavox and hoped to get more picture than white snow on the screen.
Then came the announcement: “It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?”
That was it. A friendly reminder to parents that many communities had a 10 p.m. curfew and kids out past that designated time could get picked up by police.
This memory made us muse when Gov. Ducey announced this week that he’s going to look the other way if Tucson and Pima County implement a 10 p.m. curfew. The governor announced earlier this year that he opposes mandatory curfews, but considering the spread of the coronavirus, he’s not going to fight with local governments if they decide that’s the best way to reduce COVID-19 numbers.
Today, instead of broadcasting on television, Tucson and Pima County might have better results if they dispatch a tweet to remind people of the curfew.
• • •
Speaking of the way things once were, Richard Burke offered a comment on the piece provided by Tom Reardon last week. Mr. Reardon localized the recent passing of country and western singing star Charlie Pride with a reference to his earlier years playing baseball. Pride pitched for a semi-pro team in Nogales and may have accompanied the team to a league game played at Warren Park in Bisbee.
No reference was made as to whether Mr. Pride sang the National Anthem.
Responding to the factoid, Mr. Burke writes: “The tidbit from Tom Reardon about Charlie Pride brings back memories of the good ‘ole days when we treated our neighbors to the south as neighbors rather than adversaries.”
• • •
We’re not done with Rick yet.
Last week Rick Romea sent us a few questions we are hoping our readers can answer. In addition to seeking the identity of “the mattress guy,” and wondering why there are cracks in the pavement every 20 feet on all roads heading out of Sierra Vista, Mr. Romea wonders the following: “Who’s tossing those small bottles of cinnamon whiskey all over the roads around Sierra Vista? Clearly (in addition to having lousy taste in whiskey) they are drinking while driving. Seems like the stores that sell these small bottles should know how they are being used.”
We agree, wholeheartedly.
• • •
We love “new” words. Seriously, how many times have you said the word “efficacy” during the past month, and stated the term with complete confidence that you understood its meaning.
One good thing to come out of the pandemic is that most of us know a whole lot more about vaccines and medical science than we did before the COVID-19 outbreak.
