The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972 — 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official — that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.
Here a few interesting facts about today’s celebration of fathers: According to Hallmark, Father’s Day is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion with 72 million cards given every year. Census data shows there are more than 70.1 million dads in the U.S.
Today’s fathers spend double the amount of time they spent with their kids in 1989, and almost triple the amount of time with their kids as fathers did back in 1965.
To all the fathers out there, we wish you the very best on “your” day. Recognition and appreciation of your efforts are well deserved!
If there was any doubt that the annual Bisbee Stair Climb would return to prominence after the pandemic, lay your concerns to rest.
Last week Bisbee Vogue Inc., the organization that stages the event, announced that the 30th annual celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 is already sold out!
This year there will be a unique event prior to the Stair Climb that will commemorate three decades of success.
On Aug. 21, Lisa McNair, who is a 100-mile competitor who usually runs 100 miles in 30 hours (straight running), will run the Bisbee 1000 for 30 hours in order to celebrate and promote this momentous 30th Annual Bisbee 1000 — the Great Stair Climb event.
She will run for 30 hours until noon on Aug. 22. Look for an opportunity to support her by being a pacer on bisbee1000.org.
We were pleased to see the Sierra Vista Symphony return last night after the long and arduous layoff due to the pandemic.
Held at the Discovery Gardens on the University of Arizona South campus, the appropriately named event — a casual evening of music — offered an opportunity to once again enjoy the talented musicians who perform with the symphony.
It truly was a celebration of our return to “normal.”
Today is not only a celebration of fathers, it’s also the first official day of summer. It’s also expected to be the “longest” day, by the measure of daylight, in 2021. Even though the June solstice is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, most places do not see the earliest sunrise of the year on this day. The earliest sunrise happens a few days before, and the latest sunset takes place a few days after, the June solstice.
Early cultures considered the summer solstice something to be feared. According to pagan folklore, evil spirits would appear on the summer solstice. To ward off evil spirits, people would wear protective garlands of herbs and flowers.
One of the most powerful of these plants was known as "chase devil." Today it’s called St. John’s wort, because of its association with St. John’s Day.
