Few things in life match the euphoria created when a great idea becomes a reality.
That’s what is happening in Bisbee right now.
Construction of an Outdoor Fitness Court at Higgins Hill Park represents a culmination of efforts by Bisbee Vogue, Inc., the nonprofit public charity that annually organizes the Bisbee 1000.
Working in partnership with the City of Bisbee National Fitness Campaign and Sierra Vista’s KE&G Construction, Inc., the $177,550 project is scheduled for completion in September.
The new facility is a complement to the existing recreational activities available at Higgins Hill Park.
Even though BVI has been building up its capital reserves during the last few years, it was the generous gifts from the Milt Coulter Blazing Saddle Trust, Marilyn Seibold and others who have helped make the fitness court possible.
Keith Newlon and Pioneer Title Agency have been significant contributors to the project, and the timely construction of the facility was made possible by KE&G, under the guidance of Larry Saunders, senior project manager at the firm.
Bisbee Vogue, Inc., has done a remarkable job growing the Bisbee 1000. The annual event, which is highlighted by The Great Stair Climb, boasts participants from 44 states and has captured national attention. Pioneer Title is a Grand Sponsor for the 30th Annual Bisbee 1000, which is scheduled for Oct 16, 2021.
BVI board members include Cynthia Conroy, president; Laura Hughes, secretary; Deborah Young, treasurer; Snoody Borowiec, David Russell, Ben Simons, Linda Moore and Rachel Clabourne.
We’re going to grant the last word on “logogate,” the controversy that erupted about replacing the Chief Cochise seal with a new logo, to Najayyah Many Horses.
In an email to this column, she writes:
“The past and present should be equally represented. We should be proud of our seal and do a better job of marketing.
“Changing the seal isn’t going to cause people to flock to our area. Well-planned marketing strategies will. If the money that was used on that ugly logo had been put into the proper tourism efforts, we would see a lot more happening in our area.”
Cochise County officials have subsequently put plans to implement the new logo on hold and promised that the beloved seal portraying an image intended to represent Chief Cochise will remain.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com