All it takes is a wisp of smoke near the mountains to raise an alarm in this corner of Arizona.
Whether you live near the Huachuca or the Chiricahua range, an awareness of the dangers of a wildfire are never far from the thoughts of anyone with a few years in their respective community.
Earlier this month a prescribed burn drew the attention of those attending the annual Kars for Kids car show in Sierra Vista. A pillar of smoke rising in the sky north and west of the city caused short-term concern for many who were enjoying the Saturday event. When word spread that the origin of the smoke was “prescribed,” everyone went back to enjoying the show.
It’s that time of year again.
For at least the next 12 weeks, until monsoon arrives, the threat of fire is very real in this corner of Arizona. Fire and wildlife experts have put out warnings that this year is particularly dangerous, in part due to an ongoing drought that has dried everything out and created lots of available “fuel” and quick ignition sources.
Those who have lived here for a few years know the drill. Don’t throw your burning cigarette out of the car window, don’t park your car in grass on the side of a road, make sure nothing on your vehicle is making contact with the road and causing sparks, and if you need to burn make sure you get a fire permit and have a water hose nearby in case things get out of hand.
Your home landscape is also important. Clear brush close to buildings on your property, trim your trees and create a cleared buffer zone around all structures.
A decade ago, smoke began to rise near the Montezuma Pass south and west of Sierra Vista. At that time, there was already a wildfire raging in the Chiricahua Mountains, later referred to as the Horseshoe Fire. Both were among the worst wildfires in the history of this region, burning up thousands of acres, destroying homes, buildings and personal property, and killing wild and domesticated animals.
We don’t want that to happen again. Let’s take the necessary precautions to stay safe.
If you’re looking to obtain a fire permit and you live in the Fry Fire District, go online and fill out a form. You will receive a permit by email.
In Sierra Vista, Bisbee and other area communities, check the government website for instructions on how to obtain a permit and the requirements when planning to burn.
***
We like what Douglas is doing with its “bloom initiative.” The city started a beautification project last week, planting 36 rose bushes and laying 600 rolls of sod to improve the appearance outside City Hall.
It’s another distinguishing attraction in our county.
Tombstone has the “Wild West,” Willcox has Railroad Park and the historic theater, Benson has its murals, Bisbee is an art colony and now Douglas offers an impressive downtown landscape.