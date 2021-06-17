Tomorrow is now a federal holiday.
Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that designated June 19 – Juneteenth – as a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted that most federal employees will observe the new holiday — Juneteenth National Independence Day — on Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.
The celebration in this community will start Saturday morning at the Landmark restaurant in Sierra Vista.
The Huachuca Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m.
Start your morning off right with a great breakfast and lots of fellowship at the event.
Once your appetite is satisfied, get ready for live music and lots of fun at the Rothery Educational Service Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. Admission is free and the day will feature the George Howard Band, good food, a drumming exhibition, a Buffalo Soldiers display and great speakers.
Kudos to the Sierra Vista African American Community Coalition and the Valley Rose Show for their organizational efforts for this event!
As stated on History.com: “Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full 2½ years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier in Virginia, but slavery had remained relatively unaffected in Texas until U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
We were glad to see Bisbee issued a temporary ban on fireworks.
With Independence Day just a few weeks away, the proliferation of these exploding celebrations also represents a real danger in an area where wildfires are quick to happen and always devastating.
Currently, all of Cochise County is under a Stage II fire restriction by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
At this writing, firefighters are battling the Winchester Fire just east of Willcox and our entire community is remembering it’s the 10th anniversary of the Monument Fire in Sierra Vista. Conditions are ripe for reliving this nightmare if precautions are not in place.
The Winchester fire has already consumed about 1,000 acres, burning in rugged terrain and benefited by wind shifts and strong gusts, which has grounded water-heavy air tankers. The fire was sparked by a lightning storm in the Willcox area.
Be extra cautious and alert of the dangers that sparks, cigarettes and burning embers can create during the current conditions.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com