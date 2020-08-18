Headlines in the Herald/Review during the past week may not specifically refer to the idea of having hope, but it’s clear that the issues being presented demand that thought.
People protesting the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico at the San Pedro River have to have hope. Saturday, 36 protestors gathered near a construction site to examine the work being done and support each other in their frustration.
At the end of the event, most yelled out a coyote cry in unison.
Monday was the first day back at school for kids in Tombstone. We have to have hope that the decision to reconvene classroom studies doesn’t resulted in a “surge event” and increased cases of the coronavirus.
Huachuca City has hope that its decision to buy the former “Dusk to Dawn” gentleman’s club is a good one. We’re hoping an entrepreneur comes along to turn the property into a restaurant, a retail store, or some other needed local business, helping Huachuca City continues its push for a cleaner and safer community.
Our call for memories of Daisy Mae’s prompted a response from local resident Sara Knox. Writes Sara: “When my husband and I were house-hunting here in Sierra Vista in 2002, we began patronizing Daisy Mae’s. We were already familiar with the location on the west side of Tucson, and we quickly grew to love the one here, run by Don and his daughter.
“The whole staff was like a family and the food was always sensational! Daisy Mae’s became not only our favorite restaurant, but we celebrated occasions there, like graduations and birthdays. We miss it terribly.”
We share your sense of loss, Sara.
With very little rainfall forecast through the end of the month, we’re expecting August to go down as one of the hottest and driest in Arizona history.
Rainfall totals through the first 15-days of the month in Cochise County were mostly less than an inch, with the exceptions being close to the international border. Rain spotters in Hereford and near Miracle Valley recorded more than two inches of rain during the first two weeks.
These are tough times if you’re selling umbrellas in southeast Arizona.
There are 76 days left until the Nov. 3 general election. That’s 76 more days of “attack” ads on television, conspiracy theories in the media and junk mail — in your postal box and email.
In the newspaper business, of course we’re excited when elections roll around. That’s the event that provides a true measure of what the public is thinking. We’re looking forward to this one, as well.
We do sympathize, however, with readers who get their fill of campaign season.
Here’s one of the best features: Only 96 days until campaign signs have to be removed!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com