Here’s a shout out to Cochise Strong, a new initiative that will unify the community and support local businesses.
Founded by John Batemon of West End Pawn and Gun, with help from Lisa Gustafson of the Resources Acquisition Foundation, the new organization kicked off Thursday with a treat for those who provide emergency service.
“So today, we gathered coffee from Wanderlust Kaffee and donuts & masks from Baker’s Dozen Donuts & Coffee to provide to the astounding people of High Desert Clinic and show our community appreciation to these front line service members. Thank you all for what you do, and though this is a small token, we hope it delivers the entire support from our county to you at High Desert Clinic,” spokesmen for the group said Thursday on Facebook.
Cochise Strong is a great way to support the people and businesses in the county. Its mission aims to improve the overall business climate and quality of life for Cochise County through Cochise Strong sponsorships of programs that promote, facilitate and stimulate economic growth, civic participation and development, business mentorship and education.
Donations are welcome and needed.
For information, go to cochisestrong.com.
We’re coming up on the National Day of the Cowboy, annually celebrated on the fourth Saturday in July.
This year, that’s July 25.
It’s a day to recognize the stoic, hardworking symbol of the American West.
The era of the cowboy began after the Civil War ended in 1865 in the heart of Texas. As the country expanded, the demand for beef in the northern territories and states increased. With nearly 5 million head of cattle, cowboys moved the herds on long drives to profits.
Just like today, cowboys wore masks. Unfortunately, those commonly wearing masks in 1865 were bandits, including Butch Cassidy, William Blake, Jesse Evans and a few others.
Arizona is one of just 15 states that has recognized and celebrated National Day of the Cowboy since inception in 2005.
The mission of the nonprofit organization behind this commemoration is to contribute to the preservation of America’s cowboy heritage so that the history and culture that the National Day of the Cowboy honors can be shared and perpetuated for the public good through education, the arts, literature, celebrations, gatherings, rodeos and community activities.
For info, visit nationaldayofthecowboy.com.
We’re eager about plans for reopening schools, of course, but we’re also watching to see if there will be high school sports this fall and we’re curious whether there will be a county fair.
Decisions on school, sports and the fair are to be made in a few weeks. We’ll be watching!
Got something to say? Send and email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com