Since July and the Independence Day holiday are unofficially recognized for outdoor barbecuing, we wanted to see just how crazy people get about their grills.
For example, the Lynx Pro Grill is on sale this month for a mere $8,619, a whopping $780 off its usual price. This 54-inch beauty features a built-in rotisserie motor, it turns on lights when you lift the cover and it includes a smoker accessory that is guaranteed to add flavor to whatever you put on the grill.
Or, for those looking to spend a little less, there’s the classic Weber kettle grill for $99. It requires charcoal, features rust-resistant vents, and provides an aluminum ash catcher.
When it comes to barbecuing, we’re pretty sure it’s the talent of the chef, not the price of the grill, that makes all the difference.
Kansas Settlement in the northeast corner of Cochise County, has the potential to become the next hot spot for a renewable fuel source.
Don’t expect to see pumpjacks or oil rigs, the source of the fuel isn’t underground.
A new energy facility constructed near Buckeye, about 60 miles southwest of Phoenix, is converting the poop produced by the cows at the Buttermilk Dairy Farm into methane, which is then used as a renewable source of fuel.
Estimates are that the 25,000 cows at the farm will produce enough “biogas” to have the same impact as removing 3,500 gas-powered cars from the highway.
The project is supported by Southwest Gas, which will help transport the gas — considered renewable given the ongoing supply — for sale to other outlets.
There are plans for five of these conversion facilities in the state, including two in the Tucson area.
We can only imagine how much renewable fuel could be extracted from the Coronado and Turkey Creek farms south of Willcox. Together, those dairy producers have about 150,000 head of cattle. Using the same math that is being applied for the Buttermilk farm, the two dairies in Cochise County would eliminate the exhaust from about 24,500 cars!
Seventy-six hot dogs — including buns — in 10 minutes.
That’s the world record set Monday by Joey “Jaws” Chestnut. The previous world record, also set by Chestnut, was 75 dogs and buns set in 2020.
The new world record is an average of one entire hot dog every 7.8 seconds during the 600 seconds of the contest.
Chestnut has become a legend in the “sport” of competitive eating, capturing 14 “mustard belt” titles since he joined the event in 2006.
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is usually held at the food chain’s famous restaurant on Coney Island in New York. This year, 5,000 fans packed into nearby Maimonides Park stadium to watch Chestnut crush his closest competitor by 26 dogs.
We’re wondering if there is any local interest in starting a “taco eating contest” on Cinco De Mayo (May 5), matching the competitive eating skills of local patrons who are known to devour lots of tacos in very little time!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com