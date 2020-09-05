Labor Day usually signals the end of summer. It’s the last official holiday of the warm weather season and signals the start of shorter daylight hours and cooler evening temperatures.
Not this weekend.
Temperatures in the 90s and abundant sunshine have made it more like July Fourth, and not so much like the end of summer.
Despite the calendar and the coronavirus, the weekends following Labor Day are full of activities all over the area.
Starting Sept. 12, the Amerind Museum will stage its 7th Annual Texas Canyon Trail Run. It’s an opportunity to get close to a landscape that is usually closed to the public with a run or walk through beautiful Texas Canyon. More information is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Dragoon/TCTR.
That will also be the day for a “patriotic convoy,” in Sierra Vista. A grassroots campaign organized by the Cochise County Republican Committee and Infidel BBQ USA will kick off at 9 a.m. — the line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. — to show support for America and our First Responders.
The following weekend, Sept. 17, 18, 19 and 20, there will be celebrations in Benson and Willcox. The Ken Dunagan Memorial Tractor Pull, hosted by Arizona Truck and Tractor Pulling Inc., will be held beginning Sept. 17 at Quail Park in Willcox.
Benson will host four days of celebration, beginning with the arrival of the The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall. Events are planned through the weekend with the annual Classic Cars off Main car show on Saturday, Sept. 19. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams in Benson.
Saturday, Sept. 26, the Cochise Education Foundation will host a drive-through ceremony to celebrate its selection of the 2019 Teacher of the year. The event will be held at the Mall of Sierra Vista, beginning at 10 a.m.
Mark your calendar, there’s plenty to do and enjoy this month, regardless of the pandemic!
If you’re planning to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, there’s no need to worry that you will catch the coronavirus from the handrails on the escalators. The airport added seven UV-C light sterilizers to several pre-security escalators to maximize the safety of travelers.
UV-C, or ultraviolet light, is known to kill up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses and many other microorganisms, according to Sky Harbor officials.
The light was installed underneath the escalator handrail and is not visible to travelers. The new UV-C system was installed in two escalators in Terminal 3 and three in Terminal 4.
We’re thinking this might be a good technology to deploy at checkout lanes in local stores, or to sanitize shopping carts, even after the pandemic is in our rear view mirror.
