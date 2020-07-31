We tossed aside an article published last week regarding U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s concerns about local dependency on China.
The good senator was warning that even Sierra Vista relies on China for its medical devices, equipment and drugs. She noted that when the pandemic took hold in March there was a severe shortage of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Our doctors and nurses here in Sierra Vista are relying on PPE that’s made in China,” McSally said. “We want to make sure that our doctors and nurses here in Sierra Vista have all the supplies they need.”
We have no doubt that the Senator was being sincere, but the story seemed especially timely considering Ms. McSally is running for re-election.
Then we got word of something interesting in Douglas.
Several people in the border city received odd packages, local police said this week. Inside the packages were seeds from China.
Douglas police say they don’t know what type of seeds they are. They advise those who received these unsolicited packages put the seeds inside a sealed bag and contact the United States Department of Agriculture or the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
If you receive a package, do not throw the package of seeds away. Instead, send them to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, ATT: Plant Services Division, 1688 W. Adams, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
Has Cochise County ever reported an “alien encounter?”
Watch for unidentified flying objects and news on the Department of Defense studying vehicles “whose origins are not from this Earth.”
The source for this news? None other than the New York Times, with an article reporting that on Monday the Pentagon released three Navy videos that have driven speculation about unidentified flying objects for years, saying it meant to “clear up any misconceptions” about whether the unclassified footage was real or complete.
It’s real, the Pentagon said, including links so the curious could download the footage for themselves.
In Cochise County, the closest connection we could find was a website last updated in 2004. A group meeting at the public library in Sierra Vista recounted personal experiences with UFOs, including “a huge, bright light” hovering over Fort Huachuca.
Make sure to let us know if you’ve had an encounter!
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com