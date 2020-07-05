Masking a conspiracy?
An email from “siemper” last week provides a clear insight on the thinking of those who oppose wearing masks.
“… Seriously why isn’t anyone telling the truth? The masks don’t help and it has not killed as many people as they say. Even the CDC admits to lying about the numbers of people who have actually died from Covid-19. The seasonal flu kills more people than Covid-19 has.”
The email finishes raising the question of “… what’s the real agenda behind the lies?”
We don’t have an answer.
What can be said with confidence is that we only know that the Centers for Disease Control (the CDC) admitted it was wrong in reporting the number of COVID deaths because it was reported by the “mainstream media.” If a conspiracy were afoot, it’s not likely that this information would become public knowledge.
Sierra Vista is the only Cochise County community, at the moment, requiring masks and violators are “educated” before they are issued a citation. In other words, masks are strongly encouraged, but it’s unlikely you will go to jail if you are caught not wearing one.
That’s much different than Tucson, where violators are issued a $50 citation if they appear in public without a mask.
We had to laugh when we learned that the proponents of legalizing marijuana in Arizona turned in about 420,000 signatures last week to put the question on the Nov. 3 ballot.
420, get it?
Stoners reference 420 for all things weed-related.
The numbers gained popularity in the 1970s when a group of California kids who named themselves “The Waldos” would meet at 4:20 p.m. near the statue of Louis Pasteur outside of San Rafael High School where they attended.
When one of the group was hired as a roadie by The Grateful Dead, a rock group, fans of the band eventually picked up the code and used the term to gather at a designated place to smoke. The phrase “420-friendly” is now used by people who list open rooms in their apartments so they can find roommates who wouldn’t mind a cloudy living situation. In states where cannabis is legal, 420-friendly can be used in an Airbnb search to identify whether the tenant allows the practice.
Think of it like the oldest reference in the tavern industry — “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”
That well-known phrase refers to the end of the work day and the opportunity to enjoy a beverage at your local drinking establishment.
It was made famous, in part, by songs composed by country singer Alan Jackson and folk rock singer Jimmy Buffett.
