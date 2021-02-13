If you thought Valentine’s Day was just another “Hallmark” holiday, prepare to be educated.
First, if you’re thinking that way and you are a man, beware of frying pans or other hard objects aimed at your head. Chances are you’re going to fall on the wrong side of your significant other if you fail to recognize and appreciate her on Valentine’s Day, especially when the “holiday” falls on a weekend.
There is actually quite a bit of history associated with Valentine’s Day, dating as far back as the fifth century and before that, the Romans. Priests recognized the ides of February, or February 15, as the celebration of Lupercalia, a fertility festival dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture.
The celebration included sacrificing goats (better not try this at home), then gently slapping women with the goat hide. It was believed this would make the women more fertile.
By the fifth century, this celebration was deemed “un-Christian” and Pope Gelasius declared Feb. 14 St. Valentine’s Day to honor the patron saint.
Around the 17th century, Valentines became the “holiday” we would recognize today. It’s now celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia, including the U.S.
An estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making it the second largest card-sending holiday of the year behind Christmas.
Last year U.S. consumers spent about $27.4 billion on Valentine’s gifts, candy, cards, flowers and other assorted expressions of love.
According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, consumers plan to spend about $100 on their spouses and significant others, with another $50 going toward family members and friends.
In an effort to make sure we got this gift-giving thing right, we went online to identify the worst Valentine’s Day gifts. Cheap flowers, expired coupons, an oversized dress or other garment, dental hygiene products, any kind of cleaning tool, a box of chocolates with pieces missing …
Nothing, however, expresses your love quite like slapping someone with a bloody goat hide shortly after it’s sacrificed.
Those Romans really knew how to party.
***
For those who need a “make-up” for a faux pas on Valentine’s Day, tomorrow is “President’s Day,” and it’s not too late to make amends.
This federal holiday was created in 1885 to honor this country’s first president, George Washington. It was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971 after Congress adopted the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.
Following the death of George Washington in 1799, his Feb. 22 birthday became a perennial day of remembrance.
“At the time, Washington was venerated as the most important figure in American history, and events like the 1832 centennial of his birth and the start of construction of the Washington Monument in 1848 were cause for national celebration,” according to History.com.