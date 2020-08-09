Each year in Burlington, Wisconsin, the local “Liar’s Club” honors its “Lie of the Year.”
For 2019 the winner was Daryl Lockwood of Waupaca, WI, the club’s first double winner. Lockwood previously won in 2013.
He got chuckles from the judges and won with this entry:
“I went to the bank yesterday and asked the clerk to check my balance. She came out from behind the counter and pushed me over!”
The contest is held in January and we’re pretty confident we can take the top prize next year.
A previous column made mention of Tombstone in the late 19th century being one of the largest cities west of the Mississippi River.
That statement, according to Bisbee resident Richard Robinson, is a lie.
Writes Robinson: “It is very common to see the populations of Bisbee and Tombstone around 1900 greatly exaggerated … ”
A spreadsheet he provided shows population counts from the 1910 Census, in which Bisbee was ranked 120 among cities west of the Mississippi and Tombstone was much smaller.
“Once in a while a tall tale comes along that we know is not true but is just too good to let go of,” concludes Mr. Robinson.
San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Seattle and Denver were at the top of the Census list.
Bisbee’s 1910 population was recorded by the U.S. Census at 9,010, Tombstone at 1,582. Denver, the smallest of the “big five,” was 213,381.
Mr. Robinson has Tombstone’s 1880 population — the period referred to in the column — even smaller at 973 residents.
Each year the Arizona Capitol Times newspaper nominates members of the State Legislature for a list of awards. It’s a big deal among lawmakers who dedicate themselves to serving the public.
This year, our own State Rep. Gail Griffin earned two honors, as “Best Committee Chair” and “Best Bill Sponsor.”
Rep. Griffin was the primary sponsor of 50 bills in the legislative session that abruptly ended March 23 due to the coronavirus, and she was chair of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water committee.
Thank you to Steve Graham, who has kept track of rainfall totals for about 10 years.
He writes: “My rain gauge is about six miles north of Willcox just off of Fort Grant Road. I’ve been doing rain logging for over 10 years, most of that in Mesa AZ. In 2017 my wife and I moved to Willcox and I’ve continued my rain logging.”
We’re not getting enough rain. At least, that’s the opinion of Gisela Halley in Sierra Vista. She writes: “Good Morning. Just to let you know we are way below the average of rain. We had in July 2.06 (inches) and in August so far 0.49 (inches). Where is the monsoon rain?”
Plants are asking the same question!
Thank you Ms. Halley.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com