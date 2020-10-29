Winter dropped like a curtain early Tuesday morning with low temperatures in the 20s throughout most of Cochise County.
By the time you read this, however, the low on Friday will be in the 50s if the prognosticators are correct and high temperatures for the weekend will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
We don’t celebrate the return of spring in March like the tradition east of the Mississippi. There, the start of the month is characterized by “lions or lambs.” Most years, we’re biking, gardening and swimming in the pool by March.
Instead, we could record something similar for November. This year, winter will arrive like a sunbathing seal on the beach. In other years, when the temperature drops below freezing on the first day of the eleventh month, November starts like a polar bear.
If you’ve got a better idea, pass it along!
• • •
Sierra Vista’s City Council may have to appoint at least one, and possibly two, members in the upcoming months.
A reliable source passed along that despite a substantial field of write-in candidates for the Nov. 3 election, there is only a 22 percent chance that any of these job-seekers will garner enough votes to earn a spot on the council.
That’s one seat.
There’s also word that a current member of the council has a house for sale and may move from the community.
That would be two seats.
We’re guessing city officials — especially council members — would prefer elected officials rather than appointed candidates. While we have faith that Sierra Vista officials will do a good job, appointed candidates lack the mandate that can only be achieved through the ballot box.
• • •
Speaking of November arriving like a sunbathing seal, we’re looking forward to the Eighth Annual Cochise County Sheriff’s Charity Ride on Saturday, Nov. 7. You can look online for all the details at eventbrite.com, and type “charity ride” in the search box. The Sheriff’s event comes up at the top of the list!
Unlike other regions of the county — parts of New Mexico received 12 inches of snow this week — riding a motorcycle is a “year-round” passion for many living in southeast Arizona.
On Nov. 7, motorcyclists will gather with Jeep owners and off-road vehicles to travel Cochise County and participate in a scavenger hunt.
All the money raised by the event is donated to three nonprofit groups, including Benson’s Shop-with-a-Cop, VeloVets and Real Wishes Foundation.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com