We’re wishing former Sierra Vista Mayor Bob Strain a speedy recovery after a fall early Monday morning resulted in a broken leg.
The unfortunate accident follows hip replacement surgery on July 27. Bob spent Monday in his second surgery within a week, repairing his leg and modifying his recently fixed hip.
Unfortunately, the series of medical procedures might make it difficult for Sierra Vista’s former mayor to pass through the metal detection monitors at the next airport he visits. All that metal is sure to trip the sensors!
Bob’s wife, Jane, is a dedicated member of the local Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, was a premiere fundraiser for a mobile pet hospital, and serves on the governing board for Cochise College.
After serving two terms as a Sierra Vista City Council member and one as mayor, Bob Strain retired from public office in January 2011. During a Herald/Review interview in January, 2010, he pointed to city accomplishments during his 12 years on the council, including:
• Opening the Environmental Operations Park.
• Opening the Cove aquatic center.
• Establishing many new water conservation codes.
Creating a highly successful toilet rebate program to eliminate older toilets that waste water.
Today he’s in the care of Canyon Vista Medical Center after praiseworthy efforts by Sierra Vista EMTs and Dr. Brian K. Daines, an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital.
We wish Bob, and his wife, all the best.
We’re a big fan of Mark Apel, the Environmental Projects Coordinator for Cochise County Engineering and Natural Resources.
Mr. Apel responded to our call for “rain-gauge readers” in Wednesday’s column, providing online references that make it possible for all of us to track how much rain we’ve been getting.
We quote:
“First, the University of Arizona’s www.rainlog.org site allows local residents to upload their rainfall data. The online map will show you amounts and locations of rainfall events. Another resource for rainfall monitoring and early flood warning is the County’s ALERT system that has rain gauges around the county, mainly up in the mountainous areas, that measure and report rainfall events in real time to the National Weather Service. Anyone can access the online map of these gauges and see how much rain fell at any given time. The link is: https://cochise.jefulleralert.com/jefmap/.”
We also appreciate Mr. Apel’s taste in movies. Two previous columns made mention of films that were shot in part somewhere within Cochise County.
He writes:
“I missed the column that mentioned movies made around Cochise County, but thought you might like to know about a movie made in Willcox and environs back around 1993 called ‘Red Rock West’ starring Nicholas Cage, Dennis Hopper, Lara Flynn Boyle and a small role with Dwight Yocum. It never got much play here in the states but apparently was a hit in Europe. (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0105226/).”
Thanks Mark, our readers sincerely appreciate your contributions!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com