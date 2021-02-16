Perhaps it’s a bit of nostalgia, but the announcement last week that Greyhound will suspend its service to Sierra Vista strikes a sad tone.
Like Amtrack rail service, Greyhound is mass transit from another era. The company announced it was resuming service to Benson, Willcox and Sierra Vista in 2014 but the impact of the pandemic has reduced ridership and prompted the recent decision to suspect local stops.
Greyhound has been busing Americans around for 106 years. The company was started by Eric Wickman when he started transporting workers between Hibbing and Alice, Minnesota, a mining town two miles away. Cramming 15 passengers into his eight-seat “touring car,” the 27-year-old charged 15 cents a ride. On his first trip, in 1914, Wickman collected a grand total of $2.25. But 100 years later, that modest sum has grown into nearly a billion dollars in annual revenue.
Having a Greyhound bus stop is another way for communities in Cochise County to “get on the map.” We hope for their return in the future.
***
The latest craze in California?
Surfing with goats. We kid you not (pun intended), Pismo Beach just north of Los Angeles is home to the newest and perhaps craziest behavior on the planet.
Dana McGregor, who operates “Beautifully Abled Surf Camp” at the San Clemente Pier, is considered the godfather of this new “sport.”
It started when he brought his pet goat, “Goatee” to the pier and put the animal on a specially-designed surf board. McGregor’s surf camp offers special-needs children the opportunity to learn how to ride the waves.
Photos of the adventure are available at: latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-06/surf-like-a-goat-at-the-san-clemente-pier.
***
We’re hopeful spring comes in like a lamb not a lion this year.
The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for rain, snow showers and cold temperatures next week as we finish off February.
Though sunshine and cool temperatures are expected during the first few days of March, the almanac predicts rain and cold returning by the second week of the month.
It reminds us of the folklore about March. If it “comes in like a lion, it leaves like a lamb.”
We hope so, but that’s not the only saying about the changeable weather this time of year.
Another favorite is:
A dry March and a wet May? Fill barns and bays with corn and hay.
Or:
So many mists in March you see, so many frosts in May will be.
And finally:
Is’t on St. Joseph’s day (19th) clear,
So follows a fertile year;
Is’t on St. Mary’s (25th) bright and clear,
Fertile is said to be the year.
