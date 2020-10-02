If you’re in the mood to party, Cochise County has plenty to offer this month.
Beginning today, Oct. 2, in Willcox, the 69th annual Rex Allen Days will feature a rodeo, a carnival, a parade, a car show, live entertainment and vendors.
Organizers consider the event to be the “lite” version of the annual county fair, which was limited this year to just a livestock show and auction last Saturday at the grounds in Douglas.
Rodeo events are planned Saturday and Sunday at Quail Park in Willcox, where much of the activity is centered.
If this weekend doesn’t work, put Oct. 16-18 on your calendar and plan to play in Tombstone at the annual Helldorado celebration.
Street entertainment will highlight a busy schedule of activities, featuring dancers, gunfights, musicians and cowboy storytellers on all three days.
A parade is planned for Sunday on Allen Street in Tombstone.
Don’t let the pandemic stop your plans for fun in October. Practice the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but come on out and have some fun!
• • •
Monday was a calamity for Sierra Vista police.
At 4:20 p.m., the department received calls about a drive-by shooting on Fry Boulevard.
A few minutes later, more reports came through alerting authorities of an “active shooter,” in the community. A short time later, police were notified that a deceased woman was found in a field behind the local Walmart.
In the middle of it all, the 911 emergency system went down.
Talk about a tough Monday. Being a cop in Sierra Vista on Monday was beyond just challenging, it was something of a small-town nightmare.
By Tuesday, the local department not only had things well in hand, they were heroes.
Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, who surrendered peacefully late Tuesday afternoon. The 911 system was back on line by late Monday, and the reports of “active shooters” were investigated and determined to be unfounded.
The deceased woman’s body was transported to the Pima County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.
Considering the frantic pace of events on Monday, we’re thankful for our local police department.
These men and women wearing the blue and badges deserve our appreciation and support!
• • •
Sierra Vista is 64 years old after incorporating as a city in 1956. Throughout its history, the community has seen lots of restaurants come and go.
We’re wondering what was your favorite fast-food restaurant that no longer exists in Sierra Vista?
What made it special?
We’re also interested in former restaurants that were on your favorite’s list.
Send us an email and tell us where you enjoyed dining in “old” Sierra Vista.
