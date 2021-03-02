We’re wondering if Democrats in Pima County have something against hummingbirds in Sierra Vista.
Last week Rep. Gail Griffin’s bill to designate the city Arizona’s official “Hummingbird Capital,” won approval from all but three members of the House of Representatives. Rep. Griffin, a Hereford resident, responded to an effort by the City Council which asked for the initiative in an effort to aid local tourism.
Here’s the thing.
Designating Sierra Vista as the Hummingbird Capital helps the entire state. Sure, most of the tourism, if any, that this would generate will help local restaurants and businesses. But hummingbirds are an international attraction and we wouldn’t be surprised if people travel here from other parts of the globe to enjoy our impressive varieties of the tiny birds.
Having a humming bird capital will draw people to Arizona, which will help the entire state.
Apparently that’s not the thought process for Domingo DeGrazia, Pamela Powers-Hannley or Diego Rodriguez. All three representatives are Democrats, with DeGrazia and Powers-Hannley representing districts in Pima County. Mr. Rodriguez, who represents a district in Maricopa County, is a former prosecutor in Pima County.
Nonetheless, Rep. Griffin’s bill sailed through the House on a 56-3 vote and now the measure goes to the Senate. We’re hopeful for the same, overwhelming support in the chamber, especially because the senator who represents most of Pima County, Vince Leach, is a Republican!
***
Speaking of politicians at the state capital, our Sen. David Gowan was the subject of two opinion columns in The Arizona Republic newspaper last week.
We wish we could say it was a good thing.
Unfortunately, Sen. Gowan was taken to task for attempting to revive a bill that would empower the Legislature to override election results and appoint the electors for president. People could still vote for president, but the outcome wouldn’t matter if state lawmakers appointed electors to the Electoral College who would vote for the candidate of the Legislature’s choosing.
Laurie Roberts, an opinion columnist for the Republic — the state’s largest newspaper by circulation — said of Sen. Gowan’s effort … “The Sierra Vista Republican’s plan takes the prize for the most arrogant, undemocratic power grab of the year. Well, the most arrogant, undemocratic power grab of February, anyway.”
***
We’re excited to see what the Willcox Theater and Arts Inc., group does with a $20,000 grant they just received from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Plans call for creating The Heritage Experience Center within an existing building operated by the local group. The center will “ … use innovative digital technology to bring real ranching and cowboy experiences to Center visitors; additionally, this technology will be used to honor and celebrate the men and women in the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame,” according to Gayle Berry, executive director of the WTA.
Imagine experiencing ranching through virtual reality?
Man, being a cowboy has come a long way.
