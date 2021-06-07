If you haven’t read the story on Nacho Valenzuela’s work to maintain the Fry Cemetery in Sierra Vista, it’s well worth your time.
Mr. Valenzuela, now 96 years young, spent a good portion of his life restoring the city’s historic cemeteries and grave markers. He was living here long before Sierra Vista was incorporated in 1957 and together with his uncle, Eugenio Moreno Jr., made a map of the cemetery in the 1980s. That map has helped restore the cemetery and honor those who lived here and died all the way back to the early 1900s.
Compliments are also due to the Knights of Columbus, Father Gregory Adolf, numerous volunteers with the city’s historical society, members of the city council and others who have, over the years, improved the property located on Sixth Street and acquired the additional site that borders Seventh Street.
It’s a great compliment to the city that it shows respect and honors those who came before us.
Get ready for hot weather. Forecasters tell us we will be into 100-degree days by Saturday, continuing through next week.
A few quick reminders of “best practices.”
Make sure to wear a hat. Former Herald/Review Assistant General Manager Pat Wick always preached the importance of wearing a hat outside in Arizona’s sun. The covering protects your scalp and can help to keep you cool.
Don’t take your pets out for a walk on asphalt. Can you imagine walking barefoot across a black surface when the temperature tops 100? Give your pets a break and let them laze around indoors in air conditioning this week.
It goes without saying that you should leave your pets — or your kids — in the car on a hot summer day. That can have deadly consequences very quickly.
Take water everywhere you go. It’s very important to stay hydrated.
We’re sure there are more. If you have ideas on how best to handle the heat, make sure to send us an email at the address below.
Our rancher friends are hoping it’s true.
Word around the county is that we might have a “normal” monsoon. We certainly hope that’s the case. We hope the rainy season starts later this month and doesn’t let up until September, providing plenty of moisture for everything from grass to flowers, to trees and shrubs.
We need it.
Watch for semi-trailers traveling around the county loaded with hay. The dry and hot weather has made it difficult to feed the livestock and some ranchers are paying $300 a ton for food.
When that happens, ranchers sell their stock. Auctions at the Willcox stockyard that once took just a few hours now last more than a day, as some ranchers are unloading their livestock to avoid having to buy so much food.
Unfortunately, we don’t expect a big drop in the price of beef, even with more cattle going to auction.
