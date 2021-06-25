We didn’t know much about FAIR until recently.
Member of the Federation of Americans for Immigration Reform started arriving in Cochise County on Friday in anticipation of a rally on Saturday at the Ladd Family Ranch in Palominas. The event was expected to attract national attention to the issue of illegal immigration, which is a daily occurrence along the Mexican border throughout the Southwest.
More than 700 tickets to the rally were pre-sold, according to media sources, and a host of speakers were scheduled to appear at the event, including our own Sheriff Mark Dannels.
The rally is happening as Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border region Friday in Texas. We anticipate her presence, and the local rally will flood the national media airwaves with coverage of the illegal immigration issue for the next several days.
There is a back story to the FAIR rally. We’ve heard everyone from former President Trump to J.T. Harris, a conservative radio talk show host in Phoenix, were invited to appear and speak at the gathering. Sheriff Dannels said Friday his remarks would focus on numbers and facts, not whether politicians in Washington are effective in their handling of the issue.
Aside from all the attention there is a question local taxpayers should be asking. Who is paying for all the law enforcement resources that are required to assure public safety?
The mayoral race in Sierra Vista just got more interesting.
At this writing two candidates have formally announced they are planning to campaign for the office in the Nov. 1, 2022, election. Sitting council member Rachel Gray has started collecting signatures and Clea McCaa, president of the Greater Huachuca Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, has posted his intention on Facebook. Current officeholder Mayor Rick Mueller has told people he will announce in December whether he will seek re-election to a fourth term.
It may seem early to talk about running for an office that won’t be on the ballot for another 17 months, but there’s good reason. State law sets the number registered voters’ signatures required for nomination to local offices and for Sierra Vista that total is daunting. More than 600 signatures are needed to put your name on the ballot.
The total is so high that last year only two candidates qualified to be printed on the ballot for three available seats on the Sierra Vista City Council. One local candidate invested in a company that paid people to knock on doors and collect signatures.
In our humble opinion, the state law that governs how many nomination signatures are required needs to be changed. Last year, the number was more than twice what was needed to run for county and state offices. We think the requirement shouldn’t be based on a percentage of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election, and instead should be a fixed quantity – like 250 or something more reasonable.
Rep. Gail Griffin, if you’re listening …
