We have a friend (do you believe that?) who couldn’t resist getting tickets to the Phoenix Suns basketball game last week. The team is vying for the championship in the NBA finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
He paid $1,200 for each ticket, and his seats required him to bring along bandages due to the certainty he would be seated so high up in the arena his nose would bleed (just kidding, of course).
If you’re thinking about attending any of the remaining games, better put the kids’ college education plans on hold.
• • •
We look at Rainlog.org frequently during monsoon to get an idea about the amount of precipitation that’s been measured during recent weather events. Our rain storms happen so infrequently in this corner of Arizona it’s difficult to guess how much precipitation we have received, compared to what we’re guessing.
The website is a cooperative rainfall monitoring network for Arizona developed at the University of Arizona and its Cooperative Extension. Data collected by those who participate in this network is used for a variety of applications, from watershed management activities and weather reporting to hydrologic research and drought planning at local, county, and state levels.
Anyone who has a rain gauge and access to the internet can contribute to the website. Volunteers are always being recruited and those are willing are responsible to report daily total rainfall amounts through an online data entry form.
Through July 13, Rainlog reports vary in Sierra Vista, with more precipitation recorded on the West End than some other areas in the city. Among the amounts recorded is a gauge near North Carmichael Avenue, north of Fry Boulevard, which has logged 2.72 inches of rain since the start of the month.
South of the city, west of St. Andrews Drive, there are gauges that have captured 4.5 inches of rain or more.
Two years ago, most of our “monsoon” weather occurred in July, with a bit more precipitation recorded just before the season ended in September. Last year, we were dry and very hot throughout the entire June-to-September monsoon.
We’re hoping for steady rainfalls that span the entire four month period this year.
• • •
Next time you are on Carmichael Avenue, south of Willcox Drive, take a look at what once was the Garden Canyon mobile home park.
We can remember when a reporter here at the Herald walked through the park with the “new” community development director, Matt McLachlan, and voiced concerns about the shoddy condition of many of the homes. The reporter complained that the park was often the scene of fires, sometimes started by homeless people during the cold months.
McLachlan vowed to do something about that property, and similar eyesores in the community.
If you take a minute to look at the park today, McLachlan lived up to his word and the Garden Canyon property is prime for development.
Sometimes it takes a long time – the gears of government grind slowly – but when the goal is achieved, the entire community benefits.
That’s the case at the former Garden Canyon property.