If you ever wonder whether one person can make a difference, look no further than Sierra Vista resident Tom Reardon.
Mr. Reardon recently retired from his role as chairman of the Cochise County Reentry Coalition, just the latest of his lifetime of giving back to his community. He has also served on several other nonprofit boards, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Arizona, the Southeast Arizona Governments Organization, and Premier Alliances, the organization that provides employment opportunities for the disabled.
Tom is a former seven-year member of the Sierra Vista City Council where he served with distinction.
Reardon, now 74, has decided to spend a bit more time with his family and his wife of 52 years, Barbara.
Throughout his “second career” giving back to his community, Reardon has always been an advocate and an activist for the disabled, those who need a second chance and anyone who needs help. He served as the City Council’s liaison to the Commission on Disability Issues, served as the two-term chairman of the Cochise County Learning Advisory Council and as a member of the Cochise College Adult Education Advisory Council.
He was also active on environmental issues, giving his time to the Upper San Pedro Partnership and serving on the city’s Environmental Affairs Commission.
Tom even took an active role in the establishment of Sierra Vista’s first telephone book recycling program. For Millennials and others who are unfamiliar, there was once a book that published telephone numbers — prior to the internet — allowing people to look up and call their neighbors. Each year a new book was published and the old book was tossed in the trash. Reardon organized the effort to reclaim the books and recycle the paper.
It was a different time.
Tom has numerous distinctions and awards, both locally and at the national level. He was a two-time recipient of the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, in addition to the Department of the Army Humanitarian Service Award in 2007. Upon retirement from federal service as a GS-14 in April 2008 he was the recipient of the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award.
Although we’re happy for Tom and his family, it’s a bittersweet moment for Sierra Vista and the entirety of Cochise County.
Reardon’s leadership, his empathy for fellow human beings, and his tireless willingness to give of himself for the betterment of his community, is already missed.
• • •
If you frequent Fort Huachuca, you may need to update the card used to get through the gate. Security at both entrances to the local post is notifying those who show their card that a new system has been installed that requires a new card.
The fort has added personnel to handle what they expect to be an onslaught of local contractors and visitors who need to change out their identification card.
“Old” cards will not be accepted after Nov. 30, so if you frequent the fort, update your card promptly!
