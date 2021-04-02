Though we recognize and respect what Easter means to Christians, we’re considering a few interesting ideas for the secular side of today’s holiday.
For example, a few world records.
In 2007, the largest Easter egg hunt ever held consisted of 501,000 eggs that were searched for by 9,753 children and their parents at the Cypress Gardens Adventure Park in Winter Haven, Florida.
If you do the math, that’s more than 51 eggs for every participant in the hunt. We’re not sure the baskets were big enough.
The most entrants in an egg hunt competition is 12,773 and was achieved by The Fabergé Big Egg Hunt, held in London from Feb. 21 through April 1, 2012.
Then there is the record for the world’s largest decorated egg. It was built in the Brazilian town of Pomerode in 2019 to celebrate the town's Easter festival, Osterfest, and to celebrate the work of Silvana Pujol, a local artist who specializes in painting eggshells.
The egg stood 49-feet, 3-inches tall and measured almost 29 feet in diameter after a 48-day build.
We pity the chicken that laid that egg.
Finally, since most of us enjoy the candy that often accompanies this holiday, the world record for the largest chocolate bunny is also held by Brazil. The edible rabbit weighed more than four tons – 9,359 pounds - and was produced by a chocolate shop (Casa do Chocolate) at a mall in Uberaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Feb. 25, 2017.
The Casa do Chocolate team hired nine chocolatiers to work for eight consecutive days on the chocolate sculpture.
The chocolate rabbit measured 14-feet, 10-inches high and 6-feet, 11-inches wide.
We’re wondering, when it came to devour this treat, whether those who consumed this bunny started with the ears?
***
That brings us to unique Easter celebrations around the world.
France, for example, cooks a large omelet. Since 1973, members of the Brotherhood of the Giant Omelet have gathered in Bessières, France, to cook an omelet made up of more than a whopping 15,000 eggs. This tasty tradition is kept alive by an association of volunteer cooks who use oar-like wooden spoons and a 13-foot-wide pan to prepare the feast over a large fire in the town square. The mouth-watering event attracts thousands of people every year who gather to watch and wait for a taste.
In Greece, you might want to keep an eye out for flying objects during Easter. When the clock strikes 11 on the morning of Easter Saturday, residents of the Greek island Corfu throw clay pots from their balconies onto the street. This noisy and therapeutic custom is performed to symbolize the earthquake that followed resurrection of Jesus. Others believe the tradition started in the 16th century when people would throw all their old belongings out of the window to prepare for the new year and mark new beginnings.
Whatever your tradition may be on this special holiday, we wish you and yours all the best!
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.