Put yourself in a different place for a moment.
We are casual about our conveniences today. We call family and friends on a mobile phone that also serves as a radio, that also serves as a map, that also serves as our wallet.
We get upset when someone fails to return a text message in less than an hour. We’re annoyed by email and many of us now rely on someone named Alexa to answer the most mundane questions that trivialize our brain.
It wasn’t long ago …
That we looked forward to going to the mailbox. We looked for cards or letters from friends and family, usually sent several days prior. There were the usual cache of bills and credit card offers, but sometimes the mailbox had the Sears catalogue.
In the old days — pre-1950 — you could literally order a house through the catalogue. Someone, usually a teenager or sometimes the father figure, would occupy the bathroom for hours, sitting on the stool and studying the catalogue, page-after-page.
Then there was television. At first, it was a snowy black-and-white picture, in a counsel that weighed more than the combined weight of your parents. Sometime in the ’60s, the tube turned to color.
The point was, there was only one. Everyone, from grandma to grandson, gathered ‘round the “picture box” to watch the "Ed Sullivan Show," or listen to the tunes produced by Lawrence Welk.
There were three channels to choose from, television was free, and when the reception was bad you moved “rabbit ear” antennas on top of the set to catch a better signal.
Most houses had one phone. It was black and had a rotary dial. In the early days, you would pick up the receiver and tell the operator on the other end of the conversation who you wanted to talk to. If it was long distance, you had to have a number to dial. When things started to get fancy, you could “dial direct” by picking up the receiver and dialing the number yourself.
Movie theaters advertised air conditioning. Sure, they had the latest films and great concessions, but on a hot summer afternoon or evening, going to the cinema was as much about enjoying the air conditioning as it was about Humphrey Bogart.
Google was actually Funk and Wagnalls. Or Britannica.
Women — the only people who ever entered a grocery store during these days — would collect S&H Green Stamps to “earn” another book in the encyclopedia series. There were days when junior had to eat liver and onions, just so mom could buy more at the store and get enough Green Stamps to qualify for another book.
Schools had “flash cards.” This tool of higher education promoted the rote learning of multiplication, division and everyone’s dreaded math subject, fractions.
