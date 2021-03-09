He was our Ben Franklin.
He was our counselor, our advisor, our voice of experience.
He was our friend.
The recent passing of “friend of the column” Roy is a tremendous loss for every community he touched.
Yet, as was always the case with him, his humble perspective and quiet demeanor has kept the outpouring of emotion and public reaction to a minimum. He always preferred being a silent influencer to a noisy pontificate.
Among his many remarkable accomplishments in life, Roy is the former Assistant Chief of the Fry Fire Department. He was among the first firefighters in the department to be certified as an Emergency Medical Technician. He played a strong leadership role in the joint operations with the city of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, when Fry was providing ambulance services on the post for several years. He helped lay the foundation for the organization you know today as the Fry Fire District.
“He set an example as a lifelong learner throughout his career and, despite his retirement, remained an invaluable mentor for me throughout mine,” said current Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage.
After 20 years with the department, Roy retired in 1999 and started a completely different career, in finance. He switched his wardrobe from jeans and boots to more formal wear when he attended meetings in Tucson and Phoenix while working as a financial advisor. He changed his lifestyle from a first responder at fires, accidents and medical emergencies to tracking the stock market, mostly from his home office.
What never changed was his love for his wife, Shelly, his family and this corner of Arizona. Roy grew up in this community, attended Buena High School, and embraced everything about the desert Southwest. He hunted with his father, coached football, took good care of his family and held a sincere interest in making a positive difference in his community.
He also enjoyed his children. Shelly’s children were ages 7 and 3 when the couple married in 1992.
“He helped to raise Haley and Marcus as though they were his own,” Shelly said. “We also have five grandchildren.”
Commitment to his family and to his community never changed for Roy. He stayed in touch with the Fry Fire District department after retirement and always prioritized his family and parents.
“The quality of any civilization can be judged by how it treats the most vulnerable people, the young, the old and the disabled,” he once told this columnist.
We already miss Roy. He was a frequent responder to lots of articles and opinions in this newspaper, often providing a historical and community perspective that guided the direction of our reporting and columns.
***
Tombstone was hopping last weekend with a bull-riding event that offered a $5,000 top prize and lots of action. The event had assigned seating to assure social distancing, but it didn’t stop a sizable crowd from turning out. The next event at “Shoot-Out Arena” is planned for April 17.
The annual Where They Buck Invitational, featuring bull riding and a concert, is scheduled for May 14 and 15 in Sierra Vista.
You can buy tickets now for that event at the Spur Western Store and at the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce.
WhereTheyBuck.com was founded in 2011 by professional bull rider and entrepreneur Wacey Barta.
Barta, a third-generation bull rider, originally from Nebraska, lived in several places across the country before coming to Arizona 15 years ago due to his father’s military career stationing his family on Fort Huachuca. A few short months after moving to Arizona, with his dad having already scoped out where to go practice and get started, Wacey began riding bulls at the age of 15.