We’re wondering what’s next for the Bowie school district. Earlier this month governing board members closed the community pool for lack of funding to maintain the facility, ended the preschool program and tabled a decision on what to do about the high school roof.
An estimated $150,000 is needed to repair the roof and more money is needed to install an elevator to make the school compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Serious financial challenges are nothing new for rural school districts, especially in Cochise County. A few years ago community members supporting the Apache Elementary School in eastern Cochise County responded to concerns about closing that facility. At one point there were more members of the governing board than students attending the school.
At the end of the 2016-17 school year Apache had two students attending classes and the school’s lone teacher resigned. A long-standing dispute within the community put pressure on the district’s three-member school board and county School Superintendent Jacqui Clay’s office to close Apache and arrange for children living in the area to attend classes in Douglas or Rodeo, New Mexico.
Supporters of keeping the school open started a community-wide campaign to sign up families and develop an expanded curriculum. Clay told school board members that unless eight students enrolled prior to the start of classes in the fall of 2017, she would have no choice but to follow state law and “lapse” the district.
When the school bell rang at the start of classes that fall, the once sparsely attended school had increased its enrollment to eight students and bolstered its teaching ranks with guest instructors who offered insights on everything from fine arts to entomology to astronomy.
We hope for the same community support in Bowie to keep that school district open and prospering.
It wasn’t that long ago that Sierra Vista hosted a hot-air balloon festival.
Just over a decade ago the city held an annual Festival of Color featuring about 20 majestic hot air balloons, with pilots and crews staying at local hotels.
The weekend event featured a “mass ascension” from Veterans’ Memorial Park along with a “Hare and Hound” competition. One balloon acted as the hare and dropped a target, while the other balloons followed and pilots tried to hit as close to the mark as possible with a sand bag.
Students enjoyed the event, with several balloons tethered close to school buildings for kids to get an up-close, hands-on experience.
Unfortunately the cost of the event, a lack of local participation by sponsors and the overall lack of availability among those who own hot air balloons resulted in the annual event coming to an end in 2010.
We can only hope that somewhere out there is someone who thinks this sure-fire tourism attraction is worth restarting.
The city of Sierra Vista recently purchased property previously owned by the local school district adjoining Veterans’ Memorial Park.
Wouldn’t that be a great place for a semi-pro quality baseball stadium where the Cochise College Apache baseball team could play a few of its games each year?
