We can’t help but feel a bit of pride for Michael Ortega, the former city manager in Douglas and administrator at Cochise County.
Mr. Ortega is now the city manager in Tucson. Last week he emerged from a contract and performance review by the City Council with a gold star, of sorts. The council reported Ortega has “met and exceeded” expectations in his role as the manager of Arizona’s second largest city.
“Mike has done a great job in helping guide our city through a tumultuous time and I know he is the right person for the job as we transition to recovery,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Ortega was hired as the city manager in Douglas in 1995. He became the County Administrator in 2007. He’s a Cochise County native who served as the Arizona state engineer assistant director for the Department of Transportation, where he utilized his civil engineering degree to lead the inter-modal transportation division, overseeing 6,700 miles of state highways.
He also holds a degree in business administration and attended the Harvard University Executive Program for senior executives in state and government.
Well done Mike!
We were saddened to hear the announcement last week of the “indefinite” closure of Old Tucson, the Western-themed attraction that was the filming location of more than 400 feature-films and TV shows.
Located west of Tucson, north of State Route 86, the park was a guaranteed day of fun for locals as well as visitors interested in everything about the Old West and moviemaking.
Old Tucson was built in 1939 by Columbia Pictures on a Pima County-owned site as a replica of 1860s’ era Tucson for the movie “Arizona” (1940), starring William Holden and Jean Arthur. Workers built more than 50 buildings in 40 days. Many of those structures are still standing.
After “Arizona” completed filming, the location lay dormant for several years, until the filming of “The Bells of St. Mary’s” (1945), starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman. Other early movies filmed on this set included “The Last Round-Up” (1947) with Gene Autry, “Winchester ‘73” (1950) with James Stewart and “The Last Outpost” (1951) with Ronald Reagan. The 1950s saw the filming of “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” (1957), “The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold” (1958), “Cimarron” (1960) and “Rio Bravo” (1959) among others.
Wes and Donna settled the question of electric bikes on local multi-use paths. They write: “No motorized vehicles of any kind are permitted on the multi-use paths. There are signs posted that reinforce this.”
September is that “special” month for weather in Cochise County. Average daily high temperatures decrease by four degrees from 87 to 83, rarely falling below 75 or exceeding 92. Daily low temperatures decrease by six degrees, from 65 to 60, rarely falling below 53 or exceeding 70.
Perfect weather to keep the window open at night!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com